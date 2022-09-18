Corinthians arrives in Belo Horizonte with 24 athletes and five players spared; see the list

This Saturday, Corinthians arrived in Belo Horizonte, shortly after training at CT Joaquim Grava. Timão will face América Mineiro this Sunday, at 6 pm, at the Independência stadium, for the Brasileirão. Vítor Pereira will have 24 related players for the duel.

Even shortly after the 3-0 victory against Fluminense, on Thursday, the coach of Timão saved four athletes for the list of related teams for the duel in Belo Horizonte. Gil, Balbuena, Fabio Santos, Rafael Ramos and Cantillo did not travel with the team.

Another four athletes continue to recover from injury and did not travel with Corinthians to Belo Horizonte. Maycon and Junior Moraesboth in physical transition and Ruan Oliveira and Paulinhorecovering from a knee ligament injury, stayed in São Paulo and will not be available to Vítor Pereira.

Highlight was also Leo Maná among those related to the confrontation. The Corinthians base player was integrated into the squad and will be Vítor Pereira’s option for the right side in the duel against América Mineiro.

The confrontation is decisive for the alvinegro club in the Brazilian Championship. Currently, Timão occupies the fifth place in the tournament. Corinthians has 44 points and can overtake up to three opponents in case of victory.

goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli, Cassio.

Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli, Cassio. Sides: Bruno Melo, Léo Mana, Lucas Piton, Fagner.

Bruno Melo, Léo Mana, Lucas Piton, Fagner. Defenders: Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan, Bruno Méndez.

Raul Gustavo, Robson Bambu, Robert Renan, Bruno Méndez. Socks: Roni, Du Queiroz, Ramiro, Fausto, Xavier, Adson, Giuliano, Mateus Vital, Renato Augusto.

Roni, Du Queiroz, Ramiro, Fausto, Xavier, Adson, Giuliano, Mateus Vital, Renato Augusto. Attackers: Gustavo Mosquito, Giovane, Yuri Alberto, Róger Guedes.

