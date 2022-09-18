Corinthians ends its preparation to face America-MG for the Brazilian; see probable team

Corinthians ended its preparation to face América Mineiro in the Brazilian Championship this Saturday morning. The alvinegra team visits the opponent next Sunday, at 6 pm, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

The players started the day’s work in the gym and then were directed to the field to do some work with the ball. Afterwards, coach Vítor Pereira promoted training in possession of the ball in a reduced space, in addition to tactical work and set pieces.

This Saturday’s activity also had the reinforcements of goalkeeper Wesley and right-back Léo Maná. Both players have already been present in the professional on other occasions and make up the team of the under-20 category of Corinthians.

A possible lineup for the duel has: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Timão seeks to rediscover the path of victories in the Brasileirão. For the first time outside the G-4, in fifth place, with 44 points, the team led by coach Vítor Pereira comes from two consecutive draws in the competition, against Internacional, at Neo Química Arena, and São Paulo, at Morumbi.

