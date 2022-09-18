Corinthians faces Amrica Mineiro in search of winning again in the Brazilian; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. Timão will face América Mineiro, at 6 pm, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte. The duel is valid for the 27th round of the national competition.

The alvinegro club seeks to rehabilitate itself in the tournament. Corinthians has not won for two games and has fallen to fifth place in the Brazilian Championship. It was the first time that Timão was not among the top four since the start of the dispute.

Timão enters the field three days after securing classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil. On Thursday, the white-and-white club beat Fluminense 3-0 at Neo Química Arena.

O My Helm separated all the details of the game so that you, the fan, stay updated. Check it out below!

Escalation

Vtor Pereira kept five players from the squad in São Paulo: Rafael Ramos, Cantilo, Fábio Santos, Balbuena and Gil will not be at the coach’s disposal for the duel in Belo Horizonte. In addition, the coach will not be able to count on Maycon and Júnior Moraes, who are recovering from injury.

With that, Corinthians should enter the field with Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the Corinthians game in Belo Horizonte will be Bruno Arleu de Araújo. The referee will be assisted by Michael Correia and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira at the flags. Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro will be in charge of VAR.

Streaming

Corinthians fans who want to follow the match on television this Sunday will have only one option to broadcast. The match will be shown by Premierea pay-per-view channel that broadcasts the Brazilian Championship.

There is also the possibility to follow the match here on Mine Helm. The minute-by-minute narration starts at 5pm, an hour before the ball rolls, and includes the possibility to interact with other users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 18 Sep,

Sun, 18:00 America-MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 08 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Athletico PR

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 16 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Goiás x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Corinthians x Amrica-MG and Brazilian Championship.