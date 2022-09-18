Corinthians lives its best moment since 2017

With Vitor Pereira at the helm, Corinthians is experiencing its best moment today. The Portuguese took the club to a level that no coach has achieved for many years, since Fabio Carrile’s first spell. And his year could end with a title that hasn’t come since 2009 for Parque São Jorge.

Corinthians will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil, after beating Fluminense in the semifinal. The campaign equals that of 2018, when Jair Ventura also reached the final, but was defeated by Cruzeiro.

Brazil’s Cup

This campaign already has a historic turn over Atlético Goianiense, after losing the first game by 2 to 0 and in the return game winning by 4 to 1, after a week with elimination in Libertadores. In addition, the first leg against Fluminense, seeking the result twice and winning the classification at home.

In previous years: fell in the fourth round to Internacional, at home, on penalties. After being runner-up in 18, he was in the round of 16, against Flamengo. Finally, the last two eliminations went to América Mineiro and Atlético Goianiense, in the round of 16 and in the third round of the competition.

Doing well in a championship is no longer easy, but Vitor Pereira went further: he kept his team alive in the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores simultaneously for a long period.

Brazilian

Since winning the Brazilian Championship in 2017, the team has never been the same. The fans were content with achievements from São Paulo in 2018 and 19, but they did not erase the 13th position in the Brasileirão (two points from the relegation zone) and an eighth place, respectively.

In 2020, he managed to be in 12th place in the Brasileirão and the following year, fifth place. Currently, Vitor Pereira has managed to keep the team within the G4 all the time, even leading the championship at times.

The team was in the fight for the Brasileirão until the 22nd round, when it was defeated by Palmeiras and saw the same shoot in the lead. Even so, with 12 wins, eight draws and six defeats, Timão remains at the top of the table.

Corinthians has participated in 15 editions of the Brasileirão since the championship is played with 20 clubs and in only four it has achieved the same score as it achieved this year in the first round, 35 points. Since 2017, which ended the inaugural shift in first place, in 2022 it achieved the best ranking in recent years.

Liberators

In Libertadores, Corinthians reached the quarterfinals for the first time in ten years, since being champion for the first and only time of the tournament. Before, Timão had only reached this stage in 1996, 99 and 2000.

The campaign also includes the first elimination of Boca Juniors at La Bombonera since Santos de Pelé. The team has bad numbers, 0.5 goals per game and 0.7 conceded per matches, only five scored in the tournament, but it also goes through the players.

In total, there were 78 shots to score these goals, an accuracy of 42.31% in the finalizations. The team had two penalties in favor and did not convert any. On average, the team finishes almost eight times per game, but do you see such bad numbers? It’s not the coach’s fault.

In addition, it is worth going into the merits of the calendar, which applies directly to the case of injuries at the club. In Brazil, the agenda is already complicated, in a year of the World Cup, it gets even worse. With that, Vitor tried to implement a rotation to get to know the squad, save players and avoid injuries.

look at the base

Thus, he was the only Paulista who stayed alive in the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. But he continued to be criticized by the crowd, simply for rotating the cast. In this shooting, he managed to get some of his best players, for example Du and Roni.

It is worth mentioning that the shooting gave a chance to several boys from the base, such as Felipe Augusto, Wesley, Giovane, Guilherme Biro, Robert Renan and Matheus Araújo. In addition to them, several others had the chance to train among the professionals.

With Sylvinho, both were criticized by a large part of the crowd. But since the arrival of the Portuguese, everyone recognizes the evolution of Du Queiroz and Roni. In addition, on the recommendation of the coach, Corinthians now has Fausto Vera in its squad, a spectacular player who is only 22 years old.

As many say: “VP has been milking stone”. It is true. Now he can take a title.

