Cringe with pride: 1980s brands live revival – 09/17/2022 – Market

The theme for the 52nd birthday of publicist Rodrigo Lacerda, on October 22nd, in São Paulo, is already defined: the 1980s. and Dipnlik.

The party’s digital invitation features images from VHS tapes, cassette tapes, Hitachi TV, disc telephone and 3-in-1 stereo. .

But one of the gifts that the publicist would most like to win will be for next year: the relaunch of the Kichute brand, the boot that was on the feet of most boys in the 1970s and 1980s, which returns as a streetwear footwear brand in 2023. .

“I can’t wait to use it again, I still keep a Kichute from my childhood”, says he, who has already influenced his eldest daughter, Pietra, 17, in the tastes of the decade (“She sings all the songs of Djavan and played Fofolete”).

He plans to do the same with his youngest, ten-month-old Tom: the boy’s first birthday theme will be Scooby-Doo.

Like Lacerda, thousands of consumers have joined the revival of the 1980s, valuing aesthetics, fashion, gastronomy, music and, in particular, the brands of that time, which speak loudly to those over 40, whose customs have already been labeled by the younger ones as “cringe” (something like “shame on others” or outdated). Many who were born in the 2000s, however, do not think so.

“I would have loved to have lived through that time,” says Pietra Lacerda. “It’s got a really cool vibe in movies like Footloose and Dirty Dancing,” she says, referring to the 1984 and 1987 dance productions, respectively.

This enthusiasm contributes to the return of names such as Kichute itself, Mobylette, Telefunken and a series of toys – Strawberry Shortcake, Fofolete, Aquaplay and Hold on to Yourself.

But is it enough to place a 40-year-old brand to guarantee sales? And would those who consumed the products in the 1980s buy them again today?

Old toys strengthen bonds between parents and children, says Estrela

Product maker Estrela is betting that anyone who was a child in the 1980s will take the products home to play with their children or nephews.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, parents have spent more time at home, in contact with children”, says Carlos Tilkian, president of Estrela. “It’s time to reinforce this bond, with the elders bringing toys that stayed in their affective memory to share their childhood experiences with the children.”

Last year, Estrela relaunched Strawberry Shortcake. Created in 1984, the 18 cm vinyl doll, with a fruity scent, was joined by Uvinha, Laranjinha and Maçãzinha.

In March of this year, it was the manufacturer’s turn to relaunch Fofolete, a 9-centimeter doll that comes in a matchbox.

“Our expectation was to sell 350 thousand units of Fofolete in a year, but we managed to reach this mark in the first six months”, says Tilkian.

With an eye on Children’s Day, on October 12, Estrela relaunches six “vintage” toys: Aquaplay, Ferrorama, Lalá and Lulu, Rockita, Vertiplano and Hold If You Can. The products will only be sold in the stores of its largest retail partner, the Ri Happy group, owner of the Ri Happy and PB Kids chains.

“The final purchase decision rests with the parents, and we believe in the power of the good memories these toys bring.”

Caloi wants to eliminate CNH requirement for Mobylette

Who also brought an 80s icon this year and sold above expectations was Caloi, with Mobylette. In March, the company launched 2,000 units of the new version of the moped and by August it had sold everything to retail.

“The only reason we don’t sell more is because there was no component, most of the parts suppliers are in China”, says Marcos Ribeiro, innovation manager at Caloi.

“In the first 12 hours of product sales, in March, we sold the 20 units placed on the Mercado Livre platform”, he says. The suggested price is R$ 9,199.

Unlike the old Mobylette, which reached 50 km/h and could run up to 60 km with 1 liter of gasoline, the new millennium version is electric, with a range of 30 km and a speed limit of 25 km/h. According to Ribeiro, the model is in line with the environmental concerns of the new generation.

“The focus of the product is urban tribes, such as skaters and surfers”, says the executive. For 2023, the expectation is to sell at least 4,000 units.

For this, Caloi defends, via Abraciclo (Brazilian Association of Motorcycle, Moped, Scooter, Bicycle and Similar Manufacturers), a change in the current legislation, according to which it is necessary to have a license to drive a moped.

“The current Mobylette is closer to the idea of ​​a bicycle with an accelerator, it could travel on a cycle lane”, says Ribeiro. “There have to be different categories within the moped market.”

Since its 120th anniversary in 2018, Caloi has been re-launching iconic products that marked an era. So it was with the Caloi 10 in 2018, followed by the Caloi Aspen mountain bike in 2019, and in 2021 the Caloi Cross (similar to the one in the 1982 movie ET). This last model, a limited edition, was so successful that the company promised to launch a new version in 2023. “But Mobylette is here to stay”, says Ribeiro.

The Kichute brand also intends to have an everlasting life. The name of the boot, which has already been named a film about the 1970s football-mad generation (“Meninos de Kichute”, 2009), returns in 2023 by the Justa group, of entrepreneurs Adriano Iódice and Stephano Hawilla.

“The brand will not come back as a football boot, but as a streetwear fashion name, starting with shoes,” says Solange Ricoy, partner at Grupo Alexandria, a branding, research and innovation consultancy. The products should reach the market by July next year.

Alexandria has just launched the movement “Society of Immortal Brands”, with the aim of rescuing Brazilian consumer icons that have disappeared from points of sale. The first will be Kichute, an Alpargatas brand that was licensed by the Justa group. Design office Pharus and agency network Isla are also part of the revitalization of the Kichute name.

“There’s a Brazilian-style bratty in Kichute, a spirit that doesn’t get lost,” says Solange. “It is important to recover brands that are part of the affective Brazilian memory and that deserve to be known by new generations, they are part of the country’s cultural heritage”. According to the executive, Justa must also license the Bamba brand from Alpargatas – another sneaker that was a reference in the 1970s and 1980s.

Nostalgia marketing works on the idea that the past was better

For Ana Duque-Estrada, marketing professor at ESPM’s Communication and Advertising course, the rescue of old brands refers to the effects of a photograph: a utopian moment, full of meanings, generally very good.

“There are brands that represent more than a product: they pass from generation to generation, through word of mouth, they carry a sense of belonging to a certain era or community”, she says. “That brings a lot of legitimacy to the present day.”

In the opinion of the specialist, master in Communication and Consumer Practices, the feeling of nostalgia that surrounds society in the 2020s is not new. “Often, disenchantment with the present moment and the lack of perspectives for the future automatically send society back to the past, which becomes the ideal time,” she says. “There’s always the idea that, back then, life was better.”

The positive point is when new generations capture the essence of what was good and bring it back to the present day, whether in entertainment or in the consumer market. According to Ana, this is what explains successes that range from the return of the Star Wars saga (first released in 1977) to franchises that look like “grandmother’s cake”, such as Casa de Bolos and Vó Alzira.

“These are things that transport you to a very good time in the world.”