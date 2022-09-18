Cruzeiro vs Vasco: Paulo Pezzolano sees a possible access game as “another final” | cruise

The goals of CRB 0 x 2 Cruzeiro, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Serie B 2022

– Yes, it’s an important day when we get to math access for sure, because you close the most important goal you had in the year. So, without a doubt, it will bring joy and that inside that it has reached the most important objective, but it is not the most important day – pointed out the coach.

1 of 3 Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach, watches the team in action against CRB — Photo: Staff images / Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano, coach of Cruzeiro, observes the team in action against CRB — Photo: Staff images / Cruzeiro

However, he highlighted the importance of playing “as if it were a final” against Cariocas to reach the main objective of the year. According to the Uruguayan, you have to put your heart on the field.

– It will be one more game (…) it’s a classic, obviously it’s a different game. We will play a final again, as it was today, play a classic, which is different, at home with our fans. We have to win. With ball, without ball. Putting the shirt on the field, the heart on the field. It’s a game you have to win – he added.

For the match against the Cariocas, more than 50 thousand tickets were sold. The expectation is that Mineirão will be full again. Ronaldo, manager of the Celestial SAF, also confirmed his presence in the match against the Cariocas.

Beating Vasco on Wednesday, the cruise will add 68 points and guarantee mathematical access to Serie A in 2023.

As Londrina and Vasco, fourth and fifth in the table, still face each other, only one of the two teams can reach a maximum of 69 points, while the other team will get 66, an insufficient score to surpass Cruzeiro, in the G-4. . If there is a tie in this direct confrontation, the two will get a maximum of 67 points, a score below the mark of the Cruzeiro team.

