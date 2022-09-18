Cruzeiro x Vasco: Pezzolano talks about the final and asks for ‘heart on the field’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano said that the match against Vasco will be a final After Cruzeiro’s 2-0 victory over CRB, this Saturday (18/9), at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, coach Paulo Pezzolano has already planned the match against Vasco, which can yield the celestial access Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The Uruguayan coach highlighted that the duel between Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro is a classic of Brazilian football and demanded “heart on the field” from the celestial players.

“When we talk about two great and important teams in history, a classic, obviously, is a different game. We’re going out again to play a final, as we did today, we’re going to play a classic, which is different, we’re going to play at home, with the fans, this result, we have to win”, he said.

“With the ball, without the ball, putting the shirt on the pitch, putting the heart on the pitch, a game that has to be won wherever it is in the table, we will go with everything and we will recover well. We will be prepared for this final”, he added. Pezzolano.

Cruzeiro and Vasco will face each other on Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. Today, the star team has 65 points, in the isolated leadership of Serie B. Tubaro, the first team outside the G4, has 45. There are still eight rounds to go in the competition.

About the victory against CRB, Pezzolano said that Cruzeiro was more effective. “Possession of the ball, Cruzeiro had much more; shots on goal were equal; the difference was Cruzeiro’s effectiveness, the difference was mobility with the ball. (…) CRB was not blunt. Missed a penalty, missed chances clear, but today was much more Cruzeiro, who imposed the game with intensity and will”, said the celestial coach.