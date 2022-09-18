CSA goalkeeper shines with consecutive saves vs Chapecoense; watch

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on CSA goalkeeper shines with consecutive saves vs Chapecoense; watch 1 Views

Goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo, from CSA, starred in a memorable sequence of saves during his team’s game against Chapecoense, held this morning by Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Marcelo Carné’s reserve, the player was surprised to see his colleague sent off and had to leave the bench in a hurry, still in the 1st half, when the duel was 0-0.

After a quick warm-up, Paulo Ricardo entered the field in the “bonfire” and faced with a foul a few steps from the penalty area for Chapecoense.

He, however, shone: in addition to hitting the shot on the dead ball, he worked miracles by defending three close-range shots made by athletes from the Santa Catarina team.

The move, for some fans, recalled the iconic sequence of defenses by Uruguayan Rodolfo Rodriguez, from Santos, in 1984 during a game against América-SP.

To the goalkeeper’s misfortune, CSA was leaked in stoppage time – in a goal scored after another great save by Paulo Ricardo, who arrived at the club in July. The match ended 1-0 for Chape.

Watch the bids:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

With Atlético-MG in a bad phase, Cuca talks about renewal: “Maybe they don’t even want me” | athletic-mg

“Atletico is also supposed to become a SAF. If the numbers are still bad as …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved