CSA goalkeeper shines with consecutive saves vs Chapecoense; watch

Goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo, from CSA, starred in a memorable sequence of saves during his team’s game against Chapecoense, held this morning by Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Marcelo Carné’s reserve, the player was surprised to see his colleague sent off and had to leave the bench in a hurry, still in the 1st half, when the duel was 0-0.

After a quick warm-up, Paulo Ricardo entered the field in the “bonfire” and faced with a foul a few steps from the penalty area for Chapecoense.

He, however, shone: in addition to hitting the shot on the dead ball, he worked miracles by defending three close-range shots made by athletes from the Santa Catarina team.

The move, for some fans, recalled the iconic sequence of defenses by Uruguayan Rodolfo Rodriguez, from Santos, in 1984 during a game against América-SP.

To the goalkeeper’s misfortune, CSA was leaked in stoppage time – in a goal scored after another great save by Paulo Ricardo, who arrived at the club in July. The match ended 1-0 for Chape.

Watch the bids: