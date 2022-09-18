Cuca has just two wins in 10 games after returning to Atlético-MG

With the 1-0 defeat to Avaí, today (17), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, Atlético-MG remains outside the G6 of the competition – the team’s last goal in the year after being eliminated from other competitions. The game against Santa Catarina was the 10th for coach Cuca since his return to command of the team and this new passage has not been as expected.

The coach has only two triumphs since he returned at the end of July. State champion, the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirão last year, the job still hasn’t fit. Cuca debuted with a 3-0 defeat to Internacional on July 31.

Since then, there have been four draws, four defeats and only two triumphs – against Coritiba and Atlético-GO in the national competition. In the meantime, Atlético was still eliminated from the quarterfinals of Libertadores by Palmeiras.

Speaking of rivals from São Paulo, Palmeiras is Atlético’s next opponent in the Brazilian Championship. The game will only be on the 25th, at Mineirão, at 21:15 (Brasília time). With that, the coach will have about 10 days to prepare the team in search of reaction in the competition.

Atletico’s only objective for the rest of the season is to guarantee a presence in Libertadores However, the team remains outside the G6, with 40 points and can see the distance to sixth place increase in this round. Athletico closes the last spot with 43 and plays against Cuiabá, tomorrow, at 19h, at Arena da Baixada.