DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION: will I receive BRL 600 or BRL 3,000 TODAY (18/09)?

Did you know? In the month of September, the release of the Emergency Aid occurs for millions of citizens across the country. As a result, the government opened the Query for Brazilians to check who is able to redeem the program’s values.

At first, see how to check the value of installments that vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000. Namely, even though it is already closed, the Emergency Aid may have looting in this year 2022 by some people. The new modality of the program is called retroactive emergency aid.

Emergency Aid 2022 and consultation

As mentioned earlier, the Emergency Aid has a release in force this year 2022 with values ​​that can reach up to BRL 3,000.

This is all because the payment of the Emergency Aid 2022 is available in five installments of BRL 600 – that have not yet been removed.

At first, the Emergency Aid 2022 or the Single Father Aid, aimed at serving men who are heads of households.

To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

First, be registered in the CadUnique until April 2, 2020;

until April 2, 2020; Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered the benefit through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering in the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a single share from the benefit ;

; Finally, having people under the age of 18 in the family.

Value of the installment of the new Emergency Aid

At first, the emergency aid of the year from 2020which should have been paid to the single parents head of household, who were registered in CadÚnico last year.

In this way, the amount released by the government depends on the number of installments not redeemed and may vary between BRL 600 to BRL 3,000.

Dataprev website for consultation

At the outset, it is important to note that the Emergency Aid consultation on the portal dataprev only with the use of CPF will no longer be possible. It so happens that the system now has new rules.

Previously, the citizen could consult only with CPF, date of birth, full name and mother’s name. However, it is now necessary to have a account Gov.Br, perform the Login and only then consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 websiteYet, still available for consultation of Emergency Aid. But as informed, the creation of a Gov.Br account is mandatory.

STEP BY STEP HOW TO CONSULT

Access the Benefit Consultation portal

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

Then fill in your Registration of Individuals – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If it is your first access to the platform, it will be necessary to carry out the “authorization to use personal data”, just click on “ Authorize “

“ finished. you will be in 2022 benefit advisory panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

Finally, it should be noted that access to the Emergency Aid Consultation Portal 2022 can be realized by clicking here.