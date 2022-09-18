Debate in SP has an aggressive tone, Garcia as a target and attack on political sponsors







Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), Vinícius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) Photo: Werther Santana / Estadão

The debate between the candidates for the government of São Paulo, held this Saturday, 17th, and broadcast by Earthhad the current governor of the state Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) as a target, in addition to being marked by an aggressive tone and attack on political sponsors.

Candidates Vinicius Poit (Novo), Elvis Cezar (PDT), Fernando Haddad (PT), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) participated. The mediation was carried out by journalist Carlos Nascimento.

Find out what was said by politicians in each of the four blocks of the debate:

First block: attack and defense to the STF

In the first block, candidate asked candidate. Poit was the first to ask and decided to choose Haddad to answer his question. “I decided to enter politics at the time of street demonstrations, indignant, like many Brazilians who supported Lava Jato. The problem is that corruption is rampant around, the police arrest and justice releases, as Lula did. Haddad, what do you think of the STF?”, asked the candidate from Novo.

Haddad then stated that he respects institutions and values ​​the separation of Powers. “I respect the democratic institutions of my country. If the chief executive does not respect justice and parliament, he will be running for an authoritarian regime, which I am completely averse to. I am a dialogue politician. I learned to negotiate at the congress and we managed to obtain several measures that gave fruit to education, such as prouni. All measures were taken respecting parliament and the judiciary as well.”

Poit, however, countered by claiming that the STF has a ‘dictatorial’ stance and that there is an inversion of values ​​in the country regarding the Court’s attributions.

Elvis Cezar was the second to ask the question and chose Tarcísio de Freitas to answer the question about the Federative Pact. The candidate questioned the former Minister of Infrastructure on how he, if elected, would discuss the federative pact to bring more resources to the state. Tarcísio de Freitas replied with the actions taken during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro and that he will defend the interests of São Paulo “by activating the correct levers”.

“I mean that the federal government has sent R$367 billion to São Paulo in recent years. We are going to defend São Paulo’s interest. First, making the state grow a lot, activating the right levers and bringing jobs”, said Tarcísio. In the reply, Elvis stated that Tarcísio should be ashamed of being a candidate in São Paulo, because, according to him, the former minister lower percentage of investment for the state while he was ahead of Infrastructure in the Federal Government.

Then, Haddad questioned Garcia on the current tax rate in the State and its consequences for the industry of São Paulo. “To my amazement, during the pandemic you increased the ICMS to 18%. Why did you do that?” he asked.

Garcia stated that he was the first governor in the country to reduce the gasoline tax and listed proposals to create tax incentives and exempt sectors of society from taxes with “fiscal responsibility”. of taxes in the State when he was chief of staff of the Secretariat of Finance and Economic Development, in the administration of Marta Suplicy.

Haddad countered by saying that Garcia was part of the worst governments in São Paulo and cited João Doria, the former governor of the state. “You raised taxes during the pandemic. You increased the ICMS on basic food products, footwear, medicines, and you only changed the ICMS on gasoline because it was required by law. Now he doesn’t want to assume what he did”, said the PT candidate.

The candidate Tarcísio de Freitas questioned Poit on the incentives for entrepreneurship in the State and the creation of employment and income. The Novo candidate stated that he will revoke taxes and tax subsidies, in addition to returning part of the taxes paid by the industry. Poit also stated that he will implement murals in the state education network with guidelines for employment opportunities. “It is necessary to take the government off the entrepreneur’s neck. Repeal all taxes that increased in the pandemic. Tax on medicine, food, and even a used car.” Tarcísio, in turn, guaranteed that the state will provide credit for the entrepreneurial population.

At the end of this step, Rodrigo Garcia asked Elvis’ proposal for autistic and women. According to the governor of São Paulo, if he remains in office, he intends to create a safety net for autistic children. Elvis replied that he had already carried out something similar in the city of Santana de Parnaíba, where he was a councilor and mayor, and stated that he intends to replicate it throughout the state of São Paulo. “I was a pioneer in an inclusion project for autistic people. We created a complete protection network, with autistic child development, and we were recognized for that. If elected governor, I want to expand this to the state”.

Second block: economic and security measures

Tarcísio was the first to answer a round of questions asked by journalists and was asked why he wants to reassess the use of cameras in the uniforms of military police in São Paulo.

“I want the police officer to be on an equal footing with the criminal,” he said, who defended reassessing the measure. According to the former minister, the initiative makes it seem that the State ‘does not trust’ the Military Police. “All public policy needs to be reassessed. [A adoção de câmeras] gives the impression that he is putting the camera because he distrusts the police”. Commenting on the opponent’s response, Garcia defended the measure and promised to expand it, installing equipment inside all vehicles.

Then, journalist Michelle Trombelli, from Rádio Nova Brasil FM, questioned Garcia about how he intends to put an end to the failures in the CPTM and the São Paulo Metro. The governor argued that improving the rail network is a challenge for São Paulo, due to its size. ““We are making a lot of investments. There are currently 5 works in progress so that we can deliver 35 km of lines. I took from paper an old dream of taking the subway to Taboão da Serra”, he said.

Chosen to comment on the topic reported by the governor, Haddad said that during his administration he carried out several projects to improve passengers, such as free passes for special groups and the single ticket.

O PT candidate has the floor again when asked about measures to combat the increase in the homeless population in the state. Haddad promised to “end” the ICMS on meat and basic food products and said he would resume the “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” program created under Lula. “We are living in an economic situation that gives little priority to the poorest people. We will take measures to reverse the situation imposed by the federal and state governments”, he said.

Tarcísio, on the other hand, when commenting on the problem, stated that he needs a union between politicians to promote effective public policies that combat this problem, in addition to the public-private partnership. “We have to address the root of poverty and build a path to opportunity,” he reported.

