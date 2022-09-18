Deflowered by Tenório, Alcides decides to break up with Maria Bruaca and Zaquieu welcomes him with open arms.

Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will make Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) suffer his greatest humiliation in the soap opera wetland. That’s because the squatter will rape you as a way of getting back for having “stolen” from you. Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). As a result, the pawn will lose his zest for life and send Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) away. After that, he will receive the support of Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and the two will form a great alliance.

In the next chapters of nine o’clock soap opera, Tenório will be able to surrender his ex-wife and ex-employee. With blood in his eyes, the squatter will take them to a small room on his farm and make a night of terror. On occasion, he will decide to take revenge on Alcides in the most disgusting way there is, that is, by raping him.

“First there are sounds of Alcides struggling and, little by little, he starts to squeak. From his screams and the terror that runs through Maria’s eyes… Alcides’ howls of pain and suffering spill over the tapera and spread through the night. As the camera moves away, her screams fade away until only the sounds of the mouth of the night can be heard. What’s going on in that tapera, maybe we’ll never know“, explains the script of the novel by Bruno Luperi.

Alcides dismisses Maria Bruaca

After that, the farmer will leave his rival and ex-wife in Juma’s tapera. At first, they will hide the fact from other people, but Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will listen when the two are talking about it. Shocked, Mariana’s employee (Selma Egrei) will decide to help his friend and suggest that they kill Tenório.

Alcides, on the other hand, will not have the courage to continue alongside Maria Bruaca. Despite loving the woman, he will understand that he is no longer able to make her happy. “I don’t want any more land, I don’t want anything else in this life. ‘Ocê’ leave me… I don’t want you anymore, get out of here!”, he will say, kicking her out of his life.

However, everything will not go beyond a phase of acceptance of Alcides. That’s because he and Maria will finish the nine o’clock soap together and will remake their lives in Sarandí.