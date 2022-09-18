Discover how to anticipate up to 5 installments of the FGTS withdrawal online

Workers who need a little extra cash can anticipate the FGTS withdrawal (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The service offered by Caixa Econômica Federal is available to those who opt for the modality birthday loot.

The bank authorizes the advance of up to five installments of the benefit, equivalent to five years of payment. According to the institution, the operation has already injected around R$ 15 billion into the country’s economy.

How to anticipate the withdrawal of FGTS?

The interested party must adhere to the FGTS birthday withdrawal before requesting the credit, since only in this modality the annual balance redemption is allowed. To make the change, simply access the FGTS application, fgts.caixa.gov.br website, Caixa Internet Banking or go to a bank branch.

After confirming the migration, the worker will be able to request the anticipation of up to five installments, provided that the minimum value of each one is R$300 and the total amount is at least R$500.

The advance service is available on the same channels mentioned, under the option “Anniversary Loot Advance”. The money falls into the customer’s account within hours of closing the contract.

Other conditions

The interest rate charged by the bank starts from 1.79% % per month. The advanced funds will be blocked in the FGTS accounts to guarantee the payment, which will be completed on the date scheduled for the credit of the birthday withdrawal.

It is worth mentioning that those who migrate to the FGTS birthday withdrawal lose the right to withdraw the full balance in case of dismissal without just cause, but the termination fine of 40% remains mandatory.