Do not trust! The 3 Most Treacherous Signs According to Eastern Astrology

Astrology is broad and does not have just one aspect. In addition to eastern knowledge and models, there are also others that belong to eastern spirituality, such as the Chinese horoscope itself. With that in mind, we separate the main treacherous signs pointed out within Chinese astrology.

In this case, it is about 3 specific signs. Unlike the common Brazilian zodiac, in China the signs are divided by year. You need to do a little research to identify what your zodiac sign would be if you were born in China.

See what are the treacherous signs of the Chinese horoscope

The list below reveals the treacherous signs that can be found within Eastern Chinese astrology. They all have great qualities, but let’s just focus on one of the bad traits that they can also carry and present throughout their lives.

1 – Monkey

When people ruled by the Monkey sign have a goal in mind, they are capable of anything to achieve what they desire.

Therefore, they can be recognized as treacherous individuals who deserve the distrust of others. However, this does not apply with 100% certainty. Know that this is a eastern sign who also demonstrates a lot of intelligence and communication.

2 – Dragon

The Dragon sign, as well as all the others on this list, demonstrates an immense list of qualities. However, he is one of those who lie masterfully and therefore can be seen as one of the treacherous signs in the Chinese horoscope. Interestingly, these people hate to be lied to by others.

3 – Horse

Finally, among the treacherous signs of Eastern astrology is the Horse. According to the Chinese horoscope, when it comes to saving face or wanting to join a group that is not in tune with your needs or interests, you are likely to resort to lies. Furthermore, according to astrology Oriental, you tend to exaggerate accomplishments and happenings to attract attention.