Do you feel your eyes dry throughout the day? Find out what to do to improve the situation

My eyes feel dry, even after applying eye drops. What should I do? Rita Hairstyle

Answers Daniel Matushita, ophthalmologist

The complaint that the eye is drier is quite common, regardless of age group. People with no eye problems can feel this when they pass by. a lot of time in front of the screensin places with poor air quality and prolonged periods in environments with air conditioning.

The sensation is aggravated for those who suffer from a lack of tears, which can be associated with rheumatoid arthritis. Patients with blepharitis, an inflammation of the eyelids, have poor quality tears, which also cause dry eyes.

In all cases, increase the frequency of use of eye drops on drier days, places with more polluted air, after prolonged use of screens or under air conditioning can help.

Using better quality eye drops also helps. Options with naphazoline are no longer as recommended. Also, it’s best to look for ones that don’t have preservatives.

Using better quality eye drops can help with dry eyes

If the eye drops aren’t working, another tip is to include eyelid hygiene in your routine: clean your eyelids morning and night with a neutral shampoo. This process can also be done with special solutions for eyelid hygiene, found in pharmacies.

In more serious situations, it may be necessary to use ointments with antibiotics and corticosteroids, always based on medical advice.