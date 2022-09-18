Doctor stuck in traffic jam gets out of car and runs 3km to hospital for emergency surgery

Govind Nandakumar was in a car on the way to hospital in Bengaluru (India) to perform emergency surgery. But, according to an application, a stretch that would normally be covered in 5 minutes should only be completed in 45 minutes, because of traffic jam caused by torrential rains at this time in the region, called monsoons.

Unable to wait, the surgeon abandoned the car with the driver and ran to the hospital. the gastroenterologist traveled 3 kilometers at a fast pace so as not to be late for the operation – urgent laparoscopic removal of the gallbladder, successfully performed. He even posted a moment of the race on social media:

Savior in white coat beats traffic to save a soul Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was en route to Manipal Hospital in #Bengaluru‘s Sarjapur for an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. Stuck in traffic, he ran 3 km to reach operation theater on time. pic.twitter.com/nHqbITLc9C — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 12, 2022

“Looking at the huge traffic jam, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without a second thought”said the doctor, according to NDTV.

The episode took place on August 30.

“I don’t like to keep patients waiting too long”added the doctor, who went viral on social media as an example of dedication to the profession.

Govind Nandakumar Photo: Reproduction

Bengaluru has 12 million residents and about 10 million vehicles circulating through the city, which is known for large traffic jams, which are even more intense during the rainy season. It is one of the cities with the worst traffic in the world, according to international analysts.