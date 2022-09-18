Doing THIS can dramatically increase your electric bill; avoid!

Nowadays, with technological advances, electronic products have become an important part of our lives. This can pose a number of issues. One of them is in relation to the electricity bill of a residence that, although it may not represent the biggest monthly expense of the family or the resident, it is still one of the most important bills of the month. This is because it has become practically impossible to live without using electricity, and therefore it is not possible to stop paying for it.

In this sense, although it is not possible to stop paying it, it is possible to adopt some actions to be able to save on the monthly electric energy expenditure. With this, the boleto at the end of the month can come at a lower value. In Brazil, as most of the energy is produced from hydroelectric plants, energy savings are always welcome. One of the main reasons for this is that, when there is no rain, the plants are scarce, which generates, for example, the addition of flags to the account. So, looking for the economy is always a good way out.

Devices connected at the same time

One of the most common practices in homes not only in Brazil but also in other parts of the world is to keep electrical appliances connected even when they are not being used. Consumption does not occur in isolation, because it is not just one device that remains on, but several.

For example, in a home it is common for televisions, chargers, microwaves, among other electronic products to be connected at this time, even if no one is using them. However, this action, at the end of the month, can generate energy consumption, which symbolizes an increase in the electricity bill at the end of the month.

This practice ended up earning the name of ‘phantom consumption’, since it represents an energy expenditure without being necessarily linked to the use of electronic devices.

See also: THESE electronic devices are the villains of the electric bill; see how to save energy!

Waste worries countries

It is important to highlight that the waste of energy that is not associated with use is a concern in several countries. For example, the European Union, a set that encompasses several European countries, created a regulation that determines that manufacturers, whether of home appliances or electronics, produce items that have a maximum consumption of 2 watts hour, when not used.

In this sense, the most recent products already have a production that meets this regulation, as is the case, for example, of computers, refrigerators and stoves.

This is necessary because, according to British Gas, in England, it was found that of the total energy produced in the country, just over 20% ended up being wasted due to this ‘ghost consumption’.

Electricity bill in Brazil

In Brazil, residents can adopt some measures that can save electricity, which presumably translates into a reduction in the electricity bill. Therefore, some of the strategies that Brazilians can use are to buy products that have Anatel certification.

In addition, another way is to purchase products that have category A in the classification of electrical energy expenditure. That’s because these products are energy efficient speaking. Another way is to keep the house wiring in good condition. Finally, another way is to unplug some products that are not in use.

See also: Find out TODAY if you are entitled to receive a DISCOUNT on your electricity bill