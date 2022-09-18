Duvivier mocks Ciro Gomes after decision to sue satirical Twitter profile

support the 247

ICL

247 – Comedian Gregório Duvivier criticized candidate Ciro Gomes, after the pedestrian decided to sue the satirical profile “Jairme” on Twitter. Ciro’s campaign argues that the filter used by the profile “is usurping the graphic identity and the campaign slogan”. According to the lawsuit, the filter could use the expression “I prefer Lula” with the same colors that were used in the PDT propaganda pieces. “There is a clear ruse to artificially create, in bad faith, a mental, emotional, passionate state that does not correspond to reality, because, in a captious way, it passes to voters that Ciro’s campaign is now supporting Lula”. Duvivier:

What an unspeakable shame Monsieur Cireau Gommes is experiencing. The last one was suing Jairme for a parody. You have nothing else to do, sir. @cirogomes? ANYTHING? What a shame https://t.co/nheY30btc7 — Gregorio Duvivier (@gduvivier) September 17, 2022

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.