EA offers a month of EA Play for just R$ 6.00 on the PS Store

Another semester and Electronic Arts repeats the strategy: the PS Store is offering, only to new customers, the subscription to EA Play (1 month) for R$ 6.00 in the month of the launch of the new FIFA. Interested parties can take advantage of the offer until September 30th.

As announced by EA Sports, those who have a subscription to the service will have the right to test FIFA 23 in advance (for 10 hours) on the 27th of September. Check it out via the link below:

Beware of EA Play Auto-Renewal

Remembering that it is necessary to cancel your subscription after the trial period if you do not wish to continue being part of the service. After 30 days of usage, auto-renewal will be done via your PSN-registered payment method.

To cancel and avoid surprise charges, do the following:

Sign in to PSN and go to settings ;

Then access the Account Management ;

open the option Account information and go to List of Services;

Find EA Play and turn off auto-renew;

By PC:

sign in at store.playstation.com ;

; go to Subscription Management ;

; Search for EA Play and press Disable auto-renew;

Speaking of FIFA 23, be aware that the FIFA Web App for FIFA 22 has already been shut down. On September 21, it will be possible to assemble your team in Ultimate Team. Find out more here!