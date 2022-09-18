Earthquake hits Southeast Taiwan; Tsunami Warning Issued | World

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island’s meteorological agency said, causing damage including derailed train cars and tsunami alerts .

The meteorological agency said the epicenter was in Taitung County, and it followed a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night (17) in the same area, which caused no casualties.

O US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km.

Taiwanese media said a low-rise building that housed a convenience store had collapsed and rescue work had begun to free those inside.

The Taiwan Railway Administration said three railcars ran off the tracks at Dongli station in eastern Taiwan after part of the platform’s canopy collapsed, and the approximately 20 passengers on board were evacuated.

The US Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the quake. He said dangerous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the epicenter along Taiwan’s coasts.

THE Japan’s meteorological agency issued a warning for 1-meter tsunami waves to part of Okinawa prefecture after the earthquake.

The earthquake could be felt in Taiwan, the weather agency said. Buildings briefly shook in the capital Taipei.

Science parks in the southern cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung, which are home to large semiconductor factories, said there was no impact on operations.