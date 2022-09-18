Education in Bahia drops to second-to-last place in the Ideb of Portuguese and Mathematics

Bahia returned to the last positions in the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb) ranking, according to the latest data released on Friday. The indicator shows that the state fell from 22nd to the penultimate place in Portuguese and mathematics learning and has the fourth worst grade in the general index of secondary education offered in the state network.

In 2019, the year of the last assessment, Bahia had a grade of 4.1 in learning the two most important subjects, a result that placed it in 22nd place. In 2021, the index dropped to 3.96. What made the state plummet to 26th position, just ahead of Maranhão (3.92).

In the general index of Ideb, the high school grade of the state network is the fourth worst in Brazil, next to Alagoas and Maranhão (both also with 3.5). Bahia’s performance is only better than that of Amapá (3.1), Pará (3.0) and Rio Grande do Norte (2.8). Compared to 2019, the state increased by only three tenths.

The result, however, was masked due to the automatic approval adopted in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, according to education experts. During this period, there was guidance to education networks not to fail students during the closing of schools. What generated distortion in Ideb.

To arrive at the final grade, the index combines pass rates with the Basic Education Assessment System (Saeb) test in Portuguese and mathematics. In the case of Bahia, even with the guideline for not failing students, the advance was only three tenths, while the learning of both subjects fell by about one tenth and a half.

The president of the National Council of Education (CNE), Maria Helena Guimarães de Castro, warned of possible distortions during the dissemination of the data. “Comparability with previous years should be avoided, because the results were impacted by the change in student approval. This change followed an opinion from the CNE, which recommended the promotion of students to prevent them from being further disadvantaged. This for sure affects the indicator,” she said.

In a note, Instituto Unibanco says that the measure has a direct impact on approval rates and, consequently, on the result of Ideb. “Verifying how much operational decisions of the networks may have inflated the approval data is crucial for a better understanding of the 2021 results”, the institute said in a note.

Opposition accuses PT of ‘juggling’ to hide place among the worst

Parliamentarians who are part of the opposition criticized the Bahian government for the poor results at Ideb. Federal deputy Paulo Azi, state president of União Brasil, condemned the government’s strategy of trying to manipulate public opinion and evade the fact that Bahia remains among the worst in the final years of basic education.

“To try to mask the failure in this area, the government tries to juggle and sell the idea that Bahian education is doing well. the truth is only one. After 16 years of PT, Bahia remains among the last in high school quality”, he said.

Azi also pointed out that those most affected by the state’s poor education rates are young people.

“Who loses with this is our youth, who were abandoned by the state and do not have quality public education. The truth is that education was never a priority for PT governments”added Paulo Azi.

State deputy Sandro Régis (União Brasil), leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said that the state, unfortunately, has nothing to celebrate. “It is a shame that the government is celebrating the least worst. The truth is that Bahia is unfortunately still in the last places. There is nothing to celebrate,” he said.

“If it were a championship, Bahia would be in the relegation zone, in Z4. This is the result of 16 disastrous years for the PT”, added the opposition leader.

Against the state, Salvador advances in Ideb and exceeds goals

Contrary to the state, Salvador recorded progress in the final years of Elementary School and also appears in third place among the Northeastern capitals when the initial years are evaluated.

In the final years, the capital of Bahia went from 3.9 in 2017 to 4.3 in 2019, reaching a score of 4.7 in the Ideb of 2021, two tenths above the target established for this range, also called Elementary School II, which was 4.5.

In Elementary School I, which covers the early years, Salvador had a grade of 5.4, again above the target – 5.1. Among the capitals of the Northeast, Bahia had the third highest score, behind only Teresina (6.3) and Fortaleza (5.8).

Mayor Bruno Reis (União Brasil) attributed the advance in Ideb to the work of requalification and modernization of the municipal network, associated with actions to value and improve working conditions for Education professionals.

“We requalified practically all the municipal schools, in a work started in the management of the former mayor ACM Neto and intensified by us. Education, for us, is a priority, and today we can celebrate that we surpassed the goals proposed by Ideb”says Bruno Reis, mayor of the capital

He also highlighted the investments being made in technology to expand digital inclusion in schools and guarantee students access to more learning tools. “We brought Escolabs to Salvador, in partnership with Google, we created Subúrbio 360 and we will deliver 106,000 tablets to students and 8,000 chromebooks to teachers. We will continue to invest to qualify the network and value our teachers”, he concluded.