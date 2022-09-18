Elizabeth II: Why do monarchies last so long in Europe? – 09/17/2022 – World

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will bring together dozens of world leaders this Monday (19), but some have more reason to mourn the British woman’s death. They are the six sovereigns of the monarchical kingdoms of Europe, who, even after wars, scandals or social transformations, survive in the 21st century.

For them, the UK head of state, who served for 70 years, was the ultimate example of endurance, skill and charisma. Someone capable of, to a certain extent, curbing the impetus of pro-republic movements — which, not by chance, are now trying to gain momentum.

Queen Margrethe 2nd of Denmark and Kings Willem-Alexander (Netherlands), Harald 5th (Norway), Philippe (Belgium), Felipe 6th (Spain) and Carl 16 Gustaf confirmed their presence at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. (Sweden). They must be accompanied by spouses —in the case of the Swede, Queen Silvia, of Brazilian origin— and successors.

Also expected are the royal families of the principalities of Monaco and Liechtenstein and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Even a “former king” may appear, the Spanish emeritus Juan Carlos.

Of these, Margrethe 2nd is the one who most resembles the Brit, to whom she is a distant cousin. She is the only sovereign female regent, enjoys high popularity ratings and has now become the longest-lasting on a European throne.

The message of condolences she sent to King Charles III summarizes the meaning of mourning for the royal group. “Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was an imposing figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to all of us. We will miss her very much.”

The Dane celebrated 50 years of reign last weekend. As the date coincided with the period when the British said goodbye to their queen, the jubilee events were resized, with cancellations of situations that could gather crowds, such as a procession through the streets of Copenhagen.

“One of the main points in common is that both are very conscious of their duties as queens. They are professionals, not directly related to scandals and therefore very popular”, says Lars Sørensen, a historian at University College Absalon in Denmark. Like the British, Margrethe is approved by about 80% of the population.

The Dane is considered more informal in her speeches and more transparent in her personal opinions. Because Denmark is a parliamentary monarchy like the United Kingdom, Margrethe has no political power. “Her main role for her is to be a symbol of the nation, to give direction and to be someone that people can look up to,” says Sørensen. In a famous speech in 2018, she warned, for example, of the dangers of living too much online, such as cyberbullying.

This positioning of the contemporary sovereign as a beacon for civil society helps to explain the longevity of the remaining European kingdoms. “The monarchy in these countries has as its first task to pay attention, encourage and support civil society, which is a vital part of democracies”, he tells Sheet Bob Morris, Honorary Research Fellow at University College London and co-author of the 2020 book “The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy”.

He mentions moments when Elizabeth addressed the country in April 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the phrase “We will meet again” (we will see each other again), in reference to a song from the Second World War; or when the King of Sweden, Carl 16 Gustaf, spoke after the 2004 Asian tsunami, which killed more than 500 Swedes, including 140 children: “I wish I had an answer and, like in fairy tales, fix everything and end with ‘ they lived happily ever after.’ But I’m just another one in mourning.”

In addition to the empathy of the head of state, the factors that determine the survival of European monarchies go back to the interwar period, when many were abolished. At the beginning of the 20th century, almost all countries in Europe, with exceptions such as France, had monarchical regimes.

In Germany, Russia and the Austro-Hungarian Empire they fell after World War I, while others such as Italy, Yugoslavia, Romania and Bulgaria were abolished after World War II. “In northern Europe, the Scandinavians, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium had a relatively stable development, without major social, political and economic conflicts. This contributes to the maintenance of the monarchy”, says Sørensen.

Morris adds that in these kingdoms the sovereigns also resist because they knew how to adjust to the democratic system. “These monarchies are controlled by their governments, they are submissive,” he says. “Of course it seems strange that there is a hereditary system, but it is endorsed by the democratic parliament. It is not without legitimacy.”

Of the seven European monarchies, the one whose future is most at risk is that of Spain, whose regime was restored by dictator Francisco Franco. The 2008 economic crisis and a trip to hunt elephants, in addition to corruption scandals, made Juan Carlos I abdicate the throne in 2014. Today, the royal family is made up of just four people – and that’s another problem. “A monarchy cannot lose the ability to relate to civil society. Four to 46 million people is an arduous task,” says Morris.

An important part of this connection is in ceremonies, such as coronations and, in recent days, the procession of the coffin of Elizabeth II, all broadcast live. According to the English researcher, majestic events exert a strong effect on the population. And that’s why, he says, the United Kingdom’s monarchy is the most famous in the world — in addition to the fact that it is active in 14 more countries, from Canada to Australia, through Belize and Papua New Guinea.

“It’s a way to mark the passage of time, to express the continuity of our society and to bring people together.”

