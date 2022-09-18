Endrick is related by Palmeiras and can debut in classic

Palmeiras will have a novelty for tomorrow’s classic (18), at Allianz Parque, against Santos. Endrick, a sensation striker from the Palmeiras base, is related and could make his debut for the professional team. The information had been anticipated by the Menon Blog.

Suspicions that the 16-year-old could be listed for the professional game were fueled even today (17) earlier, when Endrick wasn’t even listed for a Palmeiras under-20 game. It is important to note that, as soon as he turned 16, Palmeiras already registered Endrick in the BID and even put the young striker on the Libertadores list.

Palmeiras, unlike other clubs, does not disclose the list of matches related to the matches on social media, as it is not mandatory or required by CBF or Conmebol and, therefore, the report by UOL Esporte confirmed with sources close to the club that Endrick is, in fact, related to the game.

Endrick, by the way, has been training with the professional squad for a few weeks now and has impressed both his training colleagues and coach Abel Ferreira and his commission.

Abel Ferreira has been very cautious when dealing with Endrick, as there is a lot of euphoria from Palmeiras fans and even those who don’t support the club, so the Portuguese coach has been “holding” Endrick and delaying his arrival to the professional.

Endrick talks with Abel Ferreira at Academia de Futebol Image: Cesar Greco/ Palmeiras

Endrick, at the moment, will compete for a spot with Rony, the team’s starter, Flaco López, Rafael Navarro and Miguel “La Bestia” Merentiel. The trend indicated by Abel Ferreira is that Endrick should not be a starter anytime soon and should stay on the bench gaining experience to gradually gain minutes in games for the Palmeiras professional.

Palmeiras, leader of the Brasileirão, has 54 points, eight more than the vice-leader International and will host Santos at Allianz Parque tomorrow, at 18:30, in search of another victory to expand or maintain the distance of points for the other teams in the competition.