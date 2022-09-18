Environment: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

The government plans presented by candidates for the Presidency of the Republic to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) address the environmental issue. The four best-placed names in polls for voting intentions say in their documents that one of their priorities is the fight against illegal deforestation and forest fires across the country.

Recent figures provided by the federal government itself show that it is necessary to stop the increase in devastation seen under the administration of Jair Bolsonaro. Deforestation alerts in the Amazon rose again in the current season, reaching over 8,000 km² for the third year.

The numbers also indicate that fires persist in the biome, with August 22 being the worst day of fires in 15 years. Another dilemma is finding funding to combat the devastation: one of the sources, the Amazon Fund, was paralyzed by the current government and, therefore, Brazil runs the risk of having to return R$ 3.2 billion to donor countries.

See below for details of each presidential proposal. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.

1 of 4 Lula says he will fight illegal deforestation and will conserve all Brazilian biomes — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content Lula says he will fight illegal deforestation and conserve all Brazilian biomes — Photo: Alice Vergueiro/Estadão Content

In his government plan, Lula says he will fight illegal deforestation and conserve all Brazilian biomes. He also intends to fulfill the goals assumed at the 2015 Conference in Paris and ensure the energy transition.

The document also mentions the fight against the predatory use of natural resources and the stimulus to economic activities with less ecological impact.

See other points in the plan:

Promote the ecological transition of cities;

Protection of the rights and territories of indigenous peoples, quilombolas and traditional populations;

Strengthening of Funai and the National Environment System;

Combat environmental crime promoted by militias, land grabbers, loggers or any other organization that acts against the law.

2 of 4 Jair Bolsonaro says that the central purpose of an eventual second term is to “promote the conservation and use of natural resources” — Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters Jair Bolsonaro says that the central purpose of an eventual second term is to “promote the conservation and use of natural resources” — Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters

In his plan, candidate Jair Bolsonaro says that the central purpose of a possible second term is “to promote the conservation and use of natural resources” and defends reconciling “the preservation of the environment with economic and social development”.

In the document, Bolsonaro cites his commitment to fighting deforestation and illegal fires in the Amazon.

See other points in the plan:

Consolidation of databases so that they “harmonize” the results of surveys on fires in the country;

Continue with the Biome Guardians operation;

Accelerate the development of actions to reduce and mitigate greenhouse gases and rational use of natural resources;

Protection of the rights of indigenous peoples and quilombolas.

3 of 4 Among the proposals, Ciro Gomes says that Brazil needs to reduce deforestation — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Among the proposals, Ciro Gomes says that Brazil needs to reduce deforestation — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

In his government plan, Ciro Gomes says that Brazil’s growth “necessarily requires a clear environmental agenda.” Among his proposals are: reducing deforestation, the emission of harmful gases into the atmosphere and enabling sustainable economic growth.

The document also defends the creation of economic and ecological zones in the country, especially in the Amazon region.

See other points of the plan:

Creation of a regional development strategy with greater land security;

Involve the local population in economic activities that are profitable and sustainable for them, but that exclude deforestation;

Preserve territorial reserves intended for the indigenous population, so that they are not illegally exploited by other ethnic groups.

4 of 4 Simone Tebet commits to adopting a zero-tolerance policy for illegal deforestation — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Simone Tebet commits to adopting a zero-tolerance policy for illegal deforestation — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

In the government’s plan, Simone Tebet is committed to adopting a zero-tolerance policy for illegal deforestation, reducing devastation, “combating squatters, invaders, loggers and prospectors with rigor” and strengthening the inspection of all biomes.

The document also says that the candidate intends to accelerate and anticipate the achievement of goals for the reduction of greenhouse gases and reforestation provided for in international agreements and intends to strengthen inspection bodies, such as ICMBio, Inpe and Ibama.

See other points of the plan: