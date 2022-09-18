Even hospitalized, Lou is manipulated by Renan in Cara e Courage

Renan (Bruno Fagundes) never tires of striving to transform the lives of Lou (Victoria Bohn) in an endless storm, even during the dancer’s hospitalization due to a serious accident suffered during a recording. Soon the novel face and courage will generate new spikes of anger in the audience with yet another disgusting attitude from the choreographer, who will be kicked out of the hospital by Lou after she realizes that her ex-boyfriend is still trying to control his steps.

Initially, it is Lou who takes the action of asking for Renan to be present at the hospital, but it only takes a few minutes for the scoundrel to completely eliminate the patience of Olivia’s daughter (Paula Braun), who becomes desperate with her daughter’s request, as she has full awareness of the fatal dangers surrounding a romantic relationship with an abusive man.

Lou will dedicate himself to recovering his craft after an accident on the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The turmoil in Lou’s mind will cause her to lose track of her better judgment for a short time, but she will soon come to her senses when she realizes she was wrong about Rico (André Luiz Frambach). To be clearer, the dancer hears from her mother that Márcia (Alana Ferri) could be pregnant with the boy and suddenly ends the relationship.

Only after undergoing surgery, receiving a blood donation from Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) and receiving proof that Renan needs to stay as far away as possible, Lou will come to the conclusion that he needs to dedicate himself mainly to the passion for dance and the freedom that seemed being more and more distant from her life, in addition to indulging in her romance with Rico, remaining faithful to the politics of truth in the relationship.