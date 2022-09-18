Everson doesn’t shut up and elects real blame for Galo’s defeat against Avaí

The Rooster couldn’t get out of Ressacada even with one point. The defeat to Avaí irritated a good part of the crowd who hoped to finally see a reaction from the team.

However, for Everson the big problem of the game was the penalty scored against the team. In his view, the move is doubtful and should not have been scored. As the goal came from the penalty kick, Avaí can retreat and hold the result.

“We had a good first half. There, in a free kick, everything that is doubtful, they are compensating against us. A quick throw, I think Nathan’s arm [Silva] was at chest height, and they ended up scoring. They closed and the ball decided not to enter. Their goalkeeper made some good saves on air balls,” said Everson.

However, the athlete admitted that he lacked a little whim at the time of the last pass, for the Rooster to score.

“We were in control, we needed to do our best on the last pass. They scored from the penalty spot and the scenario changed. We continued attacking, but the ball did not go in. We know it was important to win and win again at home, because we need it”, added Everson.