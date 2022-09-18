Ex-BBB star Jaquelline Grohalski is hospitalized after appearing injured on video | celebrities



Former BBB Jaquelline Grohalski – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 09/18/2022 08:57

Rio – Former BBB Jaquelline Grohalski left fans worried this Saturday with a shocking video she posted on social media. In a record shared on Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old singer appears with her mouth bleeding as she screams at someone else: “Get out of here”, she asked, crying. The video was deleted from her profile soon after.

Shortly after, the team of the former participant of “BBB 18” made a quick statement about the state of the artist, without revealing details of the situation. “Jaquelline is already safe, we have her in the hospital!”, they said. Since then, there have been no new posts on the artist’s profile. THE DAY sought the singer’s advice, but there was no response so far.

Check out the video (strong scenes):