Ex-Disney becomes porn actress and says work strengthened her marriage

At age 45, Maitland Ward decided to embark on a new professional endeavor. After acting in features such as As White and Disney productions, the famous left the comedies and children’s to live new fantasies, the sexual ones. Dedicated to porn movies, the actress says that the incentive to face this challenge came from her husband, Terry Baxter.

In an interview with Page Six, Maitland points out that recording sex with other men helped strengthen her marriage. And she also gave her husband the (precious) advice for the actress to live out all her fantasies on the set.

“In the end, after the first scene I did, nothing bad happened. It was a controlled situation, I had to live out a fantasy. So it was done and we went back to our lives. I really think it made our trust and faith in each other even stronger.”

Husband also supported affair with famous

When publishing the autobiographical book Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood, in which Maitland explains why she changed careers, she also reveals that she has already had a relationship with an actress of Hollywood with her husband’s consent.