Monique Mello – 16:02 | updated on 09/17/2022 16:19



Ana Paula Almeida was the Pituxita paquita Photo: AgNews

Ana Paula Almeida, former paquita of Xuxa Meneghel, stated that she was threatened with prosecution by Xuxa, as well as by other paquitas, if they were mentioned in her recently released book Pituxita Doll – My Paquita Life.

– I asked permission from Xuxa and the paquitas, and they all said that if I put their name, they would take me to court. All of them. The book is about the story of my life and only part of it was about my time as a paquita – she explained.

The book has a revealing content, demystifying the “fairy tale” that it meant to be a paquita, since this was the dream of the vast majority of girls in the 1990s.

Ana Paula unravels the backstage of Xuxa’s children’s program, telling details of the girls’ routine, under the command of Marlene Matos, with an iron fist. She is from the same generation as famous paquitas like Andrea Sorvetão and Letícia Spiler.

– Paquita’s life was glamorous, but our routine was like a soldier’s. We wore soldier clothes and had a routine that included dancing and singing lessons, and we had to have good grades at school, in addition to taking good care of our appearance – says Ana Paula.

Among the many revelations, the ex-paquita says the young women “couldn’t go to nightclubs, bars and closed parties; not going out at night; not having a boyfriend or flirt; never kiss on the mouth (never), never go out unaccompanied by parents; always walk with your belly tucked in; and attend etiquette classes, among others”.

