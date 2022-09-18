Ex-Paquita says Xuxa threatened to sue her for book revelations

Many girls who were born in the 1980s and 1990s had a single dream: to be a paquita of Xuxa Meneghel. The sought after position was occupied by a few privileged people, who to this day enjoy the fame gained by working alongside the queen of the little ones. However, not all was rosy during this period and some revelations of what was going on behind the scenes came to light.

One of those responsible for delivering what she experienced when she worked as a paquita in Xuxa was Ana Paula Almeida. In the book Pituxita Bonequinha – Minha Vida de Paquita, the famous revealed what happened behind the camera and the strict rules that stage assistants had to follow.

According to revelations by Ana Paula Almeida, the paquita “could not go to nightclubs, bars and closed parties; not going out at night; not having a boyfriend or flirt; never kiss on the mouth (never), never go out unaccompanied by parents; always walk with your belly tucked in; and attend etiquette classes, among others”.

It is worth remembering that Ana Paula Almeida wrote the book without authorization: “I asked Xuxa and Paquitas for permission, and they all said that if I named them, they would take me to court. All of them. The book is about the story of my life and only part of it spoke about my time as a paquita”, explains Pituxita.

