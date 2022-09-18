excluded? Kate and Meghan do not attend vigil with William and Harry

This Saturday (9/17), the eight grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II gathered at Westminster Hall, where their grandmother’s coffin is, for a 15-minute vigil. Sons of King Charles III, Princes William and Harry led the six cousins ​​— Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise and James — to the monarch’s bier. When watching videos and news from the octet, some have wondered where were two important characters of British royalty: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle?

Nia Dalton is the specialist writer on issues of the Windsor dynasty at the British portal The Mirror. According to the journalist, the spouses of the queen’s grandchildren were not present in order to allow the eight cousins ​​to gather alone, and as a family, to mourn the loss of the matriarch. In addition to Kate and Meghan, Mike Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank did not attend the occasion.

“The royal grandchildren honored their grandmother personally,” Nia wrote in an article.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren arrive to hold the vigilAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Brothers William and Harry led the six cousins ​​to their paternal grandmother’s coffinAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Queen Elizabeth II’s Grandchildren Mount Vigil At Westminster Hall Harry with Princess Beatrice and JamesAaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William Prince William stood in front of the coffinAndy Hall-WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie End of tribute to grandmother Andy Hall-WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

As per protocol, William stood in front of the coffin, while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. At first, Harry could not wear military dress, as he was not part of the upper echelon of royalty. On Thursday (15/9), the portal Page Six revealed that the prince had been allowed to wear the uniform after orders from his father, King Charles. The monarch, however, did not open the same gap to his son in the queen’s funeral procession, on Wednesday (14/9).

During the vigil, William was flanked by cousins ​​Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, children of Princess Anne. Harry, on the other hand, was accompanied by four cousins, namely, Beatrice and Eugenie, both heirs of Prince Andrew; and Louise Windsor and James, from the marriage of the Queen’s youngest, Edward, to Sophie Rhys-Jones. Queen Elizabeth II died on the 8th, leaving four children and 12 great-grandchildren.

“The grandchildren, at the invitation of the King, are very eager to pay their respects, just as their parents did the night before,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson explained in a statement.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.