Exclusive: Secrets of Google’s New Building Made to ‘Last Forever’ – 9/16/2022

If anyone was still in doubt about the size of Google’s ambition, just look at its newest campus, occupying 17 hectares in Mountain View, California. With sinuous lines and solar panels that resemble “dragon scales”, the first complex built from scratch by the company was conceived with a far from modest objective: to last forever.

“It was something very difficult to imagine, because we had no idea what life or work would be like in the future – and that was even before the covid-19 pandemic”, remembers architect Michelle Kaufmann, director of real estate research and development. from Google, who took me on a tour of the Bay View Campus. (tilt was the only Brazilian press vehicle so far to know the place).

The project started in 2015 with Google “going a Google”: which buildings throughout history have been functional for several centuries? “Especially those that have gone through different uses: train stations that turned into houses, that turned into offices, etc,” explains Michelle.

Michelle and her collaborators found four common traits: double height; entrance of natural light in all environments; exposed structure and long space between support columns.

Bay View Campus: exposed structure, natural light and high ceilings Image: Marcel Nadale/UOL

The other necessary research had already been done by the company – internally.

“We were able to leverage data from the last 15 years to find out how Google employees do their best work,” says Michelle. “And what we know now is that the main metric of success, both individual and products, is each person’s access to their immediate team, between 4 and 12 people”.

At the same time, they couldn’t lose touch with their larger teams of up to 100 people. “We found out that if people are on different floors, it’s almost the same thing as being in different cities. Those casual collisions that generate creativity don’t happen”, continues the architect.

Bringing the few closer together without disconnecting the many: a not-so-easy mission in a complex designed for more than 6,500 employees.

‘I’ll meet you at the Moth Market’

Michelle, at the entrance between floors of the “Mercado das Mariposas” Image: Marcel Nadale/UOL

The solution was to create only two floors. On the ground floor are common areas, such as cafes, meeting rooms and a gym. At the top, the individual work tables.

“The ground floor was designed to be more vibrant, where you meet, you can speak as loudly as you want and collaborate with more people. The upper floor is quieter, for a more focused work, where you collaborate more with someone who sits close “, sums up the architect.

The transition between the two floors takes place in more than 20 interior courtyards, each decorated by a visual artist selected by Google. There’s the “Bicycle Square” (where you can have meetings by pedaling without leaving your seat – and using the movement to charge your cell phone), the “Dinosaur District” or the “Moth Market”.

“Dinosaur District”: a mix of colors and patterns Image: Marcel Nadale/UOL

In fact, references to nature are frequent – and deliberate. The decor is based on a new design trend called “biophilia”, which preaches that organic elements stimulate cognition. In some places, the Bay View Campus looks like a carnival float, mixing many plants, fabrics, patterns, colors.

The end of the ‘corner office’

On the other hand, biophilia made Google worry about the circadian rhythm (our biological clock that regulates periods of sleep and productivity) of employees. Gigantic windows, in the horizontal curvature of the roofs, bring natural light and the beautiful Mountain View skyline to every point. Digital blinds regulate the light input.

“At any time of day, every work desk upstairs has at least two unobstructed views to the outside, with no glare from the sun,” says Michelle. “We ended up with the idea of ​​the ‘corner office’ [salas em prédios tradicionais que geralmente são reservadas para executivos do alto escalão, por causa da vista]. Everyone got a ‘corner office’.”

Also because it would be difficult to create a “corner office”: to solve the dilemma of connecting between “intimate” teams of up to 12 and large teams of 100, Google divided the upper floor into “neighborhoods”. Each neighborhood is home to an “intimate” team, but the catch is that its walls, tables, and spaces can be completely reconfigured in two days (preferably a weekend).

Again, the idea is to extend the building’s durability indefinitely. “Maybe the team is at the beginning of a product, and they need a space more focused on the sprint, creativity. Later, the product is in the maintenance phase, and then they need more isolated spaces for focused work”, exemplifies the architect.

It might be more efficient, but it’s not as pretty. I couldn’t move around as freely on the second floor, but at least from the outside and from a distance, I found the neighborhoods to be a cluster of shacks and shacks. (Biophilia nails an abundance of exposed woods.)

On the second floor, reconfigurable “pulls” Image: Publicity/Google

The secret of the roofs

Outwardly, though, the buildings on the Bay View Campus are an architectural marvel. The roofs in long curved lines, which hark back to Asian temples known as pagodas, do not deny Michelle’s professional origins. She began her career with Frank Gehry, the legendary creator of winding buildings like the Guggenhein Museum in Bilbao, Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Curves are more than an aesthetic choice. To keep the maximum space between the support columns (one of the rules of “eternal buildings”), a type of structure called catenary was adopted, where the beam that connects them is curved. It is a format widely used on bridges (like the Golden Gate, right next door, in San Francisco) and that saves steel.

“The idea was: if we think of a system that uses less steel, then over time, it will cost less to maintain and cause a smaller carbon footprint”, summarizes Michelle.

Complex has its own water treatment system Image: Publicity/Google

The shape of the roofs also favors two other sustainability goals. All water used in the Bay View Campus is collected from the rains, recycled and reused (there is a treatment system in the complex). The only water they demand from the municipal public network is that used for drinking.

And the apparent “shingles”, or “dragon scales”, are actually solar panels. By the way, not looking like a solar panel was an important point for Google: the company dismissed several models that were “beautiful, but not so efficient and others that were efficient, but not so beautiful”, Michelle, says, laughing.

The way was for Google itself to make the project of a startup viable, which was not even on the market yet. Today, panels supply 40% of all energy needed. “Considering that we are a technology company, this is quite a lot”, says the architect. Another portion of the energy is guaranteed by wind turbines at a nearby location.

Installation of the “dragon scales”: they guarantee 40% of the energy Image: Christopher Mcanneny/Heatherwick Studio.

Interestingly, the “technology company” was very specific when it came to selecting which of its 156,000 employees worldwide would be allocated to the new campus: the engineering teams… and the advertising teams. In the end, the “corner office” may be gone, but whoever pays the bill still gets the best view.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Google