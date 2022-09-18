Fagner celebrates the final match and talks about Vtor Pereira’s stay at Corinthians

Corinthians beat Fluminense 3-0 this Thursday and secured their spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The decision will be another opportunity for the right-back Fagner to reach his sixth title with the white shirt.

Still inside the Neo Química Arena, right after the final whistle, Fagner expressed his happiness in reaching the decision. Also according to the right-back, the motivation for the final, against Flamengo, is a prerequisite for the Corinthians team.

“First, it is a reason for happiness to be able to reach this national final, we know how difficult it is, how much difficulty we had along the way. Motivation doesn’t even need to say much, just wearing the Corinthians shirt and playing for a title, that in itself motivates the athlete. Anyone who has been a champion here knows how delicious it is, so now it’s time to prepare as soon as possible, thinking about it, but knowing that there is a Brazilian Championship, which has to continue at the top. So it’s a lot of rest so that on Sunday I can get a win and stay in the top block”.

Fagner also responded about the possible contractual renewal of coach Vítor Pereira at Corinthians. It is worth remembering that the link between the Portuguese coach and the Parque São Jorge club ends at the end of this season.

“This is something that is up to him, his family, the board. We think about the next game, it’s just that we have to think, game by game, always looking to do our best. I’m sure that both he and the board will think about the best for each one, for the club and for him”, said the 23.

