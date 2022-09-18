Falling unemployment is a global phenomenon, according to survey

SÃO PAULO AND BRASÍLIA – Used as a political asset by the presidential reelection campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL)the rapid fall in the unemployment rate observed in Brazil is also repeated in other parts of the world.

Economists heard by Estadão/Broadcast see, in Brazilian numbers, a positive impact of the labor reform carried out in the government of the former president Michel Temer (MDB)but note that, in general, the behavior of the local labor market reflects the performance of other economies in the world.

From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the three months ending in July, unemployment measured by the IBGE fell by 2 percentage points, from 11.1% to 9.1%. In the pre-pandemic period, the rate was 11.8% (quarter to February 2020).

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, even stated at events that the Brazilian labor market has a better performance than that of the United States and should maintain the trend. “Unemployment is at 9.1% and there is time to get back to 8% by the end of the year,” he said last week. In the United States, the rate is 3.7%.

A study by Banco Fibra with 13 countries shows that in 11 the occupancy rate is below the historical average Photograph: Tiago Queiroz / Estadão

Although the rapid fall in unemployment is pointed out in the electoral campaign as an achievement of the economic team, a survey by Banco Fibra with 13 countries, between developed and emerging, shows that, in 11, the unemployment rate is below the historical average (see below). The analysis was made considering the average of unemployment in the 12 months until June compared to the average of the last 20 years for each country.

“Unemployment rates have decreased globally”, highlights the bank’s chief economist, Cristiano Oliveira, accrediting part of this change to the departure of older people from the job market after the pandemic.

Here, the economist recognizes that the labor reform, by reducing the cost of hiring, is an additional factor for the rapid recovery of the labor market.

For Novus Capital’s chief economist, Tomás Goulart, the “maturation” of the labor reform carried out during the Temer government helps to explain Brazil’s good performance in terms of employment, but the phenomenon is part of a global dynamic. The analyst recalls that the large volume of fiscal stimulus granted by several countries during the pandemic led the world to grow above its potential and, consequently, to an increase in employment.

In the survey carried out by Oliveira, Brazil ends up being an exception, because, considering the 12-month average up to June, the rate was still above the historical average, although the tendency is to reach the international phenomenon. The perspective is that the unemployment rate in the country ends the year below 8%, according to the analyst. The lowest value of the series started in 2012 is 6.3%, in the last quarter of 2013.