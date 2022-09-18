Fátima Bernardes falls into her boyfriend’s birthday surprise

Friends and family of Fátima Bernardes gathered last night for a surprise party to celebrate the journalist’s 60th birthday, completed today. At 00:00, the birthday girl was surprised by yet another unexpected event: a prank from her boyfriend, Túlio Gadelha.

The federal deputy, affiliated with the Solidarity Network of Pernambuco, hid under a pile of boxes, which were supposed to be a gift for Fátima. But when lifting the first cardboard, the presenter was surprised by Túlio, bursting into laughter before exchanging kisses and hugs with the politician, with whom she has been dating since 2017.

Fátima’s reaction was recorded by one of her daughters, Bia Bonemer, on Instagram. Vinicius, another of the journalist’s triplets, was also at the celebration, as was Hugo Bonemer, cousin of William Bonner, to whom she was married for 26 years, until 2016.