Fátima Bernardes turns 60 and receives an unusual surprise from Túlio Gadêlha at a birthday party. Video!

Fátima Bernardes turns 60 this Saturday (17), but the celebrations had already started with everything the day before! The presenter, who left “Encontro” after 10 years and is preparing to debut on “The Voice Brasil”, was received with a surprise party.

The celebration was entitled to all the protocol of a surprise party. The guests waited for Fatima to get home with all the lights off and shouted a chorus of “Surprise” when the presenter entered the room.

The celebration was for few guests. Among them, Hugo Bonemer, cousin of William Bonner, and the children of Fátima, Bia, Laura and Vinícius; the last two currently live outside Brazil. The party also featured live music.

FÁTIMA BERNARDES’ BIRTHDAY IS MARKED BY TÚLIO GADELHA’S UNUSUAL SURPRISE

If Fátima Bernardes thought that the surprises were over, she was very wrong. In the middle of the party, the son Vinícius interrupted the music to announce that he had a gift for his mother.

“Each one [dos filhos] bought a different gift, they are a little big. It was even difficult to hide, I couldn’t even wrap it, it arrived at the Post Office just in time. And we left it there in front, we couldn’t bring it inside. There are three big boxes.“, misled Vinicius.

On the outside of the property, Fátima came across three stacked boxes. When opening the first, the presenter got a scare when the “gift” was revealed: was Túlio Gadêlha, with whom she completes 5 years of dating in November. Watch the moment!