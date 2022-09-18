Favorite cruise in bookmakers for duel with CRB; see odds – Betting Tips
In different situations in the classification table, CRB and Cruzeiro face each other this Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. And the main bookmakers operating in the country point to the Minas Gerais club as a favorite to win. O supersports Below is an assessment of these homes.
In the first round duel, played on June 8, Raposa won. With goals from forwards Edu and Rafa Silva, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s men beat their opponent 2-0, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.
In this match, Cruzeiro was considered “favorite” to win. In this Saturday’s duel, the scenario is a little less favorable as the odds are more adjusted (see the odds below).
Home: Sportsbet.io
CRB win: odd 3.56
Tie: odd 2.97
Cruzeiro win: odd 2.18
Home: Bet365
CRB win: odd 3.50
Tie: odd 3.00
Cruzeiro’s victory: odd 2.25
House: Betano
CRB win: odd 3.55
Tie: odd 3.20
Cruzeiro’s win: odd 2.32
Home: Sportingbet
CRB win: odd 3.30
Tie: odd 3.00
Cruzeiro’s victory: odd 2.20
CRB and Cruise moment
CRB fights in the middle of the leaderboard. The club from Alagoas is in 9th position, with 40 points and still has a remote chance of getting access to the First Division. Cruzeiro leads the competition, with 62 points – 11 more than vice-leader Bahia and 17 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.
The Galo de Campina has a great record playing within its domains. In this condition, the team lost only once in Serie B. In the other duels, it won six and drew eight – only 13 unbeaten games as home team.
In turn, Cruzeiro clings to the campaign as a visitor to win another victory. The Minas Gerais club is the best in this regard, with 21 points out of 42 possible points – 50% success. In 14 games away from Belo Horizonte, there were five triumphs, six draws and three setbacks, in addition to 14 goals scored and 12 conceded.
A win away from home this Saturday keeps Cruzeiro’s chance of winning Serie A mathematical access in front of their fans. Next Wednesday, 9/21), at 9 pm, Raposa will face Vasco, in Mineiro, in a national classic for the 31st round.
Betting tips for CRB vs Cruzeiro
O supersports presents some betting tips for CRB x Cruzeiro this Saturday:
More than nine corners for both teams combined (odd 1.72 on Bet365)
Cruzeiro wins – draw cancels out (odd 1.57 at Betano)
Asian handicap 0/-0.5 on Cruzeiro (odd 1.90 on Sportsbet.io)