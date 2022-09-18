Favorite cruise in bookmakers for duel with CRB; see odds – Betting Tips

photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro beat CRB 2-0, in Mineiro, in the first round of Serie B

supersports Below is an assessment of these homes. Betting tips for the weekend round Bayern beat Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund beat Schalke 04 (odd 2.65) – The first tip for the weekend is an excellent odds on Sportsbet.io. This same tip, in other houses, pays odds lower than 1.70. Bayern are looking to regain the lead after three straight draws against Augsburg, who have only won twice in the first six matches and are close to the relegation zone. J Dortmund and Schalke make the “Classic of the Ruhr Valley”. Dortmund fights at the top and has a chance to take the lead in the round, while the rival still wants a second triumph in the competition. – photo: reproduction Ava more than 3 corners against Atltico (odd 1.66) – An excellent tip for the confrontation between Ava and Atltico, for the Brazilian Championship. The Santa Catarina team plays at home and tries to add points in the fight against relegation, while Galo is the second best visitor in the competition. In the last ten home games, Ava have had four or more corners in seven. Atltico, on the other hand, conceded four or more corners in seven of the last ten games away from home. A lot of value at this odd. – photo: reproduction Botafogo wins Coritiba (odd 1.75) – Botafogo is the second worst home team in the Brazilian Championship, with only three wins at home. Coritiba has not yet won far from their domains and is the worst visitor in the competition. Therefore, this is another great chance for Botafogo to bring joy to their fans at Estdio Nilton Santos. – photo: reproduction Athletico-PR wins Cuiab (odd 1.68) – Athletico-PR dreams of the Copa Libertadores final. Until the day of the decisive game arrives, Furaco focuses on the Brazilian Championship, where it fights for the top positions. The team from Paraná has the chance to improve even more the good campaign at home. The opponent is Cuiab, one of the worst visitors of the competition, and that occupies the relegation zone. Clear favoritism of the owners of the house. – photo: reproduction Flamengo wins Fluminense (odd 1.74) – Flamengo is packed and plays the best football in Brazil today. Fluminense, on the other hand, is down after being eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil to Corinthians. Tricolor usually complicates games for Flamengo, but the trend of a positive result for Rubro-Negro, which still dreams of winning the Brazilian title. – photo: reproduction Palmeiras Asian handicap -1 against Santos (odd 1.72) – Eliminated from the cups, Palmeiras has full focus on the Brazilian Championship. Leader with eight points more than Internacional, vice-leader, the alviverde team welcomes rival Santos, in crisis after a new change of coach. Peixe is eight points above the relegation zone and needs a win to get away from Z4 for good. The favorite Palmeiras in the classic and plays with the support of the crowd. – photo: reproduction Barcelona Asian handicap -2.75 against Elche (odd 1.96) – Barcelona have just been defeated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Catalan team missed several opportunities in the match held in Germany. But, in Espanyol, the team is almost unstoppable and can take the lead in case of a positive result. The rival, Elche, has only one point in five games and is in the bottom. For the entry to give green, Barcelona need to win by four goals advantage. If you win by only three, we will have “half green”. – photo: reproduction Newcastle beats Bournemouth, Manchester City beats Wolverhampton (odd 1.84) – Premier League double betting tip. Newcastle, who have made big investments this season, have one win, four draws and one defeat in the competition. Bournemouth have the same score but are behind in the standings. The big favorite home team in the match. City, on the other hand, can take the lead if they win over Wolves, who have won only once in the competition. The Manchester team has one point less than Arsenal and is a big favorite in the match. – photo: reproduction Arsenal beats Brentford (odd 1.75) – Arsenal is the leader of the English Championship and is looking for another victory in the competition. The team will play away from home against Brentford, who got off to a good start in the Premier League and are in ninth position. Arsenal are coming off a loss to Manchester United and are looking for rehabilitation in this round. – photo: reproduction Real Madrid draw cancels against Atltico de Madrid (odd 1.60) – Real Madrid have a 100% record in La Liga. This Sunday, they will have the classic against Atlético de Madrid, away from home. The game will be heated by the controversy involving Vincius Jr, who suffered racist statements from agent Pedro Bravo on a TV program in the country. In different situations in the classification table, CRB and Cruzeiro face each other this Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. And the main bookmakers operating in the country point to the Minas Gerais club as a favorite to win. Below is an assessment of these homes.

In the first round duel, played on June 8, Raposa won. With goals from forwards Edu and Rafa Silva, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s men beat their opponent 2-0, at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

In this match, Cruzeiro was considered “favorite” to win. In this Saturday’s duel, the scenario is a little less favorable as the odds are more adjusted (see the odds below).

Home: Sportsbet.io

CRB win: odd 3.56

Tie: odd 2.97

Cruzeiro win: odd 2.18

Home: Bet365

CRB win: odd 3.50

Tie: odd 3.00

Cruzeiro’s victory: odd 2.25

House: Betano

CRB win: odd 3.55

Tie: odd 3.20

Cruzeiro’s win: odd 2.32

Home: Sportingbet

CRB win: odd 3.30

Tie: odd 3.00

Cruzeiro’s victory: odd 2.20

CRB and Cruise moment

CRB fights in the middle of the leaderboard. The club from Alagoas is in 9th position, with 40 points and still has a remote chance of getting access to the First Division. Cruzeiro leads the competition, with 62 points – 11 more than vice-leader Bahia and 17 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.

The Galo de Campina has a great record playing within its domains. In this condition, the team lost only once in Serie B. In the other duels, it won six and drew eight – only 13 unbeaten games as home team.

In turn, Cruzeiro clings to the campaign as a visitor to win another victory. The Minas Gerais club is the best in this regard, with 21 points out of 42 possible points – 50% success. In 14 games away from Belo Horizonte, there were five triumphs, six draws and three setbacks, in addition to 14 goals scored and 12 conceded.

A win away from home this Saturday keeps Cruzeiro’s chance of winning Serie A mathematical access in front of their fans. Next Wednesday, 9/21), at 9 pm, Raposa will face Vasco, in Mineiro, in a national classic for the 31st round.

Betting tips for CRB vs Cruzeiro

O supersports presents some betting tips for CRB x Cruzeiro this Saturday: