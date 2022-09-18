Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa makes a curious revelation about Larissa Manoela | Column Fábia Oliveira

This edition of “The Farm 14” has barely started and it’s already on fire! On the afternoon of this Friday (16), one of the participants of the rural reality, Thomas Costamade a curious revelation about his former girlfriend, actress Larissa Manoela. In conversation with Ingrid Ohara, the actor revealed that he ended his relationship with the protagonist of “Beyond Illusion” for an attitude classified as childish.

“I thought, until recently I thought it could happen [voltar a namorar com a atriz]. But today I have another mind, I want to get married. On my path with Christ, I want a person to walk with me”, said Thomaz.

The celebrities dated in 2017, getting engaged. Currently, Larissa Manoela is dating fellow actor André Luiz Frambach, who is part of the cast of the soap opera “Cara e Coragem”, current serial of the seven on TV Globo.

New passions in reality

The son just debuted in ‘A Fazenda 14’ and Luciana Costa, mother of Thomaz Costa, already has her heart in her hand, but fully trusting her behavior within the rural reality. She spoke to this column, which has only six readers, exclusively, and spoke a little about the pawn’s personality and how it would react if provoked. Ahh, and she does not rule out that the actor lives a romance there.

“I think it’s very easy for Thomaz to fall in love within reality. Thomaz’s life dream is to start a family, have children, his house, his wife. It’s his life’s dream, it’s his life’s purpose, you know? If, suddenly, inside the house there is someone with whom there is an empathy, right? If they ‘crushare’ each other, as they say nowadays (laughs), he’ll certainly get into the idea, into the relationship. And be what God wants, right?”, she said, before pointing out which pawns would make the type of son.

Even though Thomaz Costa is a Christian, the actor’s mother guarantees that he entered the headquarters “free”. “I think that in Thomaz’s profile it would be, for example, Pétala, but, if my memory serves me correctly, she is dating. So nothing would happen. But more or less his profile this girl would be. And now a Bia is coming in [Miranda] which, I didn’t take a good look at it, it seems that it would make his profile”, evaluates Luciana.

