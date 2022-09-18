find out which families are entitled to apply

The digital antenna kit is a benefit aimed at families that are part of the Federal Government’s Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

The changes are necessary thanks to the interference of the 5G signal, the new generation of mobile internet that is already a reality in some capitals. See how to know if you are entitled to the digital antenna kit.

The government’s forecast is that all families will exchange the old models for the new one by 2026. Currently, more than 20 million Brazilians follow the signal open and free satellite on C Band, but it will migrate to 5G. Thus, some changes – which could not come out of the citizen’s pocket – had to be made.

The new kits seek to ensure that families have better sound and image quality. Without the interference caused by the 5G signal. Plus, it’s free, so there’s no charge. Even installation is guaranteed. At first, only residents of capital cities with a 5G signal can request the benefit. See the link below:

Brasilia;

Belo Horizonte;

João Pessoa;

Porto Alegre;

Sao Paulo;

Curitiba;

Goiania;

Savior;

Aracaju;

Good view;

Large field;

Cuiabá;

Maceió;

St. Louis;

Teresina.

In this way, we point out that the release of the kits will be gradual. By replacing the satellite dish and the converter, families can now rely on digital TV broadcasting, so they will have access to a quality image and sound signal.

This benefit is guaranteed by the Ministry of Communications. The change of devices began in August of this year. To have access to the kit, in addition to having the CadUniquepeople must already be covered by some social program, as is the case of Auxílio Brasil.

It is also required that the family has at least one working satellite dish, that is, the device cannot be defective. To request the new feature, it is necessary to make an appointment on the Siga Antenado website. When this step is completed, there is nothing else to do, except to accompany the technician’s visit to the residence.