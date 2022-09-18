Flamengo applies a 34-0 rout in the Women’s Carioca Championship







Girls from Gávea were not aware of the São Paulo River (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo) Photo: Launch!

This Saturday morning exceeded expectations for the most optimistic of football fans. Flamengo. In a game valid for the Carioca Women’s Championship, Rubro-Negro applied a merciless rout against Rio São Paulo: 34 to 0, playing in Gávea.

Considering the level of the red-black team compared to rivals, a positive result was to be expected. However, such a rout is not common and, therefore, it became the biggest of this beginning of State. The Gávea Girls were dominant from start to finish.

Flamengo’s goals were scored by Cris (4), Duda (4), Sole Jaimes (10), Leidiane (3), Monalisa, Jucinara, Kika Brandino, Pimenta (5), Stella (2), Gisseli, Duda Rodrigues and Rayanne. The last one even decided to send a message to Vinicius Júnior after the match.

“I think everyone is aware of what happened to Vini Jr. He can’t help but be happy. And it’s not just any racist that will take away that shine from him. It was to honor him (the goal celebration), and say that We are together!”, said the Flamengo side.

Undefeated in the competition, Flamengo leads Group B with 100% success, alongside Pérolas Negras. The next commitment of the Meninas da Gávea is against Cabofriense, next Saturday, at 15:00 (Brasília time).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!