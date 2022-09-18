Flamengo finishes preparation for the game against Fluminense; see the likely lineup

O Flamengo finished the preparation for the game against Fluminense, for the Brasileirão. Players and the coaching staff performed the last activity before the duel this Saturday morning, and Dorival Júnior began to sketch the starting lineup.

As usual, Rubro-Negro published images of the training on social media. In a relaxed atmosphere, Flamengo players were at ease at Ninho do Urubu.

Contrary to what had been happening in the Brasileirão, Dorival Júnior should play Flamengo as the “holder” this Sunday. The coach wants to enhance the team’s results before the 10-day break in the calendar, due to the FIFA date.

Thus, Flamengo’s probable lineup is: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Peter and Gabriel.

Rodrigo Caio, who has been injured since July, was also excited for a possible relationship. The defender has already trained with the group this week, but, according to information from the THROW!, Flamengo’s coaching staff still judges the return as “too soon”. He remains under the care of the medical department.

Flamengo and Fluminense enter the field at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. The teams are tied in number of points (45), but Rubro-Negro has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria. Both seek to reach the leader Palmeiras, who has 54 points.