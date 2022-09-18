“For my…”; Whindersson Nunes pays BRL 60,000 in pairs of sneakers to present to the public at a show

Whindersson Nunes shared with his followers the preparations for his show at the Girasol Festival, in Teresina, Piauí, which takes place next Sunday (18). The comedian surprised by revealing that he spent more than BRL 60,000 on sneakers to gift some lucky ones who are present at his presentation..

Excited to be back in the state where he was born, he said: “Never go back to your broken hand and empty mind” is what Emicida says. And on Sunday, 9/18, I share the stage with this poet at the Girassol Festival, in Teresina (Piauí).wrote Luísa Sonza’s ex-husband.

In the publication, Whindersson shared a series of photos, showing the pairs he will be distributing, the receipt with the total amount of what he spent, in addition to clicks leaving the store with several bags in his arm.

This won’t be the first time Whindersson has done a ‘Rain Jordan’ on his show. The comedian had already played signed pairs of sneakers to the audience who attended his rap show at Rock in Rio. “I know you guys like free stuff”, he joked.