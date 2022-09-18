Freixo and Castro dominate debate, guided by corruption and public security







Debate in Rio de Janeiro takes place in Rio de Janeiro Photo: Dantas Jr.

The two best-placed candidates in the polls of voting intentions in Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL) and Marcelo Freixo (PSB), exchanged attacks during the debate between the candidates at the Guanabara Palace, on Saturday night, 17th. was transmitted by Earthin partnership with SBT, Nova Brasil, Estadão and Look. Candidates Rodrigo Neves (PDT) and Paulo Ganime (Novo) were also present at the event.

During the first block, in which the candidates asked each other questions, Castro questioned Freixo about public safety and said that the candidate will let “the policeman die.” The federal deputy defended himself: “We need to have a lot of responsibility to talk about public safety, something your government doesn’t have”.

In the retort, Castro provoked Freixo, with a pun using his name: “To take care of security, you can’t be lax”. Freixo didn’t let it go and retorted in the rejoinder. “To take care of security, you cannot be a thief,” he said, referring to the latest cases of corruption in the governor’s administration.

Second Block

In the new round of debates, each journalist chose two candidates, one to respond and the other to comment on the response. At this stage, Castro and Freixo once again polarized the debate.

The governor was asked about the actions of the militias in certain regions of Rio de Janeiro and, visibly uncomfortable, highlighted the actions taken on behalf of the police since he took over the state government two years ago, after the impeachment of Governor Wilson Witzel, from whom was deputy: “When I took over, the police were completely scrapped. A police without a training center. We are equipping the police and, in this way, we will fight organized crime in Rio de Janeiro.”

By the rules of the debate, Freixo was chosen to comment on Castro’s answer. “This week, the Geni/UFF report came out. They pointed to a 380% increase in the militia. The moment when the militia advanced the most was in recent years, exactly under the current government. You have to have the courage to face organized crime. there can be a mixture of who is in charge of the police and who is in front of crime”, said the opposition candidate.

At the end of the block, Freixo was asked about the police operations in Rio de Janeiro and Castro, in turn, was asked to comment. “The operation will be carried out with planning, with an equipped and controlled police. The police officer has to be valued”, evaluated the deputy.

Castro was ironic when commenting on Freixo’s response: “Guys, it sounds like a joke. Someone who until the other day hated the police, who said the police had to stop (…) Today there is a beautiful speech by the police.”



















Third block and fourth block

When starting the new round of questions among the candidates, Freixo chose Castro to answer another case of corruption. This time, the question was about the arrest of Civil Police Secretary Allan Turnowski, accused of involvement with the misdemeanor.

Annoyed, Castro dodged and cited the measures adopted by his government. “Public security in Rio has advanced. We opened a competition for the Civil Police after many years. Intentional homicide is the lowest in 31 years. The work of public security is greater than people”, he defended himself.

In the reply, Freixo recalled all the secretaries arrested during the Witzel e Castro government. “It wasn’t just the Secretary of Security who was arrested. In the Witzel e Castro government, we had the secretary of Education, Health and Employment arrested. What we can’t do is have a governor arrested once again. This needs to end”, retorted.

The clash between the two continued. Castro mentioned the current salary of public servants and accused Freixo of being “against the servant”. In a sarcastic tone, the PSB candidate replied: “First, keeping your salary up to date is the governor’s obligation. There is no point in such a thing. (…) Cláudio has to stop stealing. If he stops stealing, he will have money.” , replied.

right of reply

The debate between the candidates did not deviate from the Castro-Freixo axis. Rodrigo Neves and Paulo Ganime kept both in their sights, even at the end of the third block the candidate from Novo called the socialist “Marcelo Fake”. Ganime referred to the presence of Arminio Fraga and César Maia in Freixo’s ticket.

The federal deputy asked for the right of reply and was granted. “We made a broad front that goes from Lula to Arminio Fraga. I’m here to talk about a proposal and not keep attacking opponents”, said Freixo.

Search

Castro and Freixo are technically tied in the dispute for the government of Rio de Janeiro, according to the Datafolha survey released last Thursday, 15th. The candidate for re-election appears with 31% of voting intentions, against 27% for the PSB candidate.

