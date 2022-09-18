Freixo talks about “bandit purse” and Castro defends himself: “Governing has problems”









Marcelo Freixo (PL) provokes Cláudio Castro (PL) about Ceperj:

Last Wednesday, the 14th, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL) ordered the interruption of eight projects of the Ceperj Foundation, which are in the sights of the Public Ministry and the State Court of Auditors. Last Wednesday, Castro extinguished six projects of the foundation, which are under suspicion.

During the debate between the candidates for the government of Rio de Janeiro, the topic came up, in a provocation by the PSB candidate, Marcelo Freixo, who, among other irregularities, recalled that about 260 people who were or are in prison received public funds from the foundation.

“Witzel was removed from their government because he stole from health care (…) I mentioned the bandit scholarship here. On the Ceperj list of people who do not work and receive public money, there are 260 criminals receiving money that should go to the day care center at his grandson, for his son’s school, for his health. Cláudio Castro is paying thieves…”, said Freixo.







Photo: Dantas Jr.

Governor Claudio Castro countered, stating that Freixo’s ruler is different when it comes to his allies and friends. Still, he admitted to problems at the foundation. “Unfortunately, Marcelo Freixo, governing is not the fantasy park you think. Governing has a problem, yes, we have already fixed it. His rule is different for those who are his partners and for those who are opponents”, he said.

At the beginning of the month, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro attached the table with the names of 259 prisoners and former prisoners to the process that investigates the hiring of Ceperj in court.

