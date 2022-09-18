Gabriel Jesus dances in support of Vini Jr, and Arsenal manifests

In a great phase, Gabriel Jesus scored another goal for Arsenal in the victory over Brendfort, away from home, by the Premier League. After filling the nets, the Brazilian team’s center forward paid tribute to Vini Jr with a little dance. Real Madrid player suffered a racist attack on a Spanish TV show during the week.

+ See: Vini Jr takes a stand on the case of racism



Vini Jr always dances after his goals. A few days before the derby against Atletico Madrid, a statement by opposing midfielder Koke, stating that there would be confusion if the striker danced, caused more controversy.

During the Spanish program, businessman Pedro Bravo rejected that he does not like the dances and committed a racist act saying that young Brazilians need to stop “monkeying“.

In solidarity, several players and clubs, from Brazil and the world, took a stand against the declaration and in favor of the dances. Names such as Neymar, Pelé and several clubs, such as Flamengo, Vasco, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG, among others, manifested themselves.

This morning, it was Gabriel Jesus’ turn. Vini Jr’s teammate in the Brazilian national team, the new Gunners star scored in a Premier League match and danced for all to see.

Check out the video of the goal:



After the game, Jesus stated on his social networks what was already clear: the dance was, in fact, in honor of the Real Madrid star.

– Dance and Dance! – commented the ace of English football.

Gabriel Jesus had already spoken on the networks about the crime suffered by Vini Jr, asking the Brazilian to continue dancing. After today’s match, Arsenal himself quoted the young Brazilian’s dances on his Twitter and used the hashtag that went around the world in honor of the ace.

– Keep dancing. #BailaVinirJr – posted Arsenal.

The striker lives a great phase with the Gunners shirt. There are four goals and three assists in seven games played. Gabriel Jesus is one of those responsible for Arsenal’s leadership in the Premier League, with six wins in six matches.

Vini Jr enters the field today, at 4 pm, to play the classic against Atlético de Madrid. The duel, valid for the sixth round of the Spanish Championship, takes place at the Cívica Metropolitano stadium.