Geraldo Luís discloses video of the late actress and makes textão when revealing

Geraldo Luís shared a video of a deceased actress and wrote textão praising her

Geraldo Luís likes to interact with his social media audience and is always sharing photos and moments of his life. In recent days, the communicator surprised netizens by publishing a video of actress Dercy Gonçalves, who died in 2008. Always authentic, the famous appeared in the images during an interview and touched on subjects such as politics, personal and professional life.

In the video’s caption, Geraldo Luís took the opportunity to praise the veteran and extol her struggle to be a woman and an artist, in a period where reality was very different from the current one and the prejudice was even greater: “Dercy for a lifetime! I in a skirt. Mouthful and wise. She had a doctorate for life”, began the Record contractor.

In another excerpt, the presenter wrote: “She was called a bitch before she was called an actress. She was a real and popular scum. She knew how to live until the death she fucked up. She designed her grave in life. They say she didn’t die, she lives in some of us. The courage to speak makes you arrogant. Fuck it!”, concluded Geraldo Luís.

The video published by the animator caused nostalgia among his followers: “Truth, I was a big fan, I like people as soon as words come out of the heart”, said an internet user. Miss this wonderful icon,” wrote a second. “As her speech remains current…. A lesson!!!”, remarked a third.