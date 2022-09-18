Gisele Bündchen would have been seen crying on the streets of New York amid the crisis in her marriage

Amid rumors of marriage crisis with the football player Tom Brady , Gisele Bundchen would have been seen crying, according to the website Page Six. The top model was on a call walking through Hudson River Park, near the couple’s apartment in New York, in the United States, when she started crying.

“Gisele was walking alone on the West Side, crying on her cell phone,” a source told the publication, who believes the Brazilian was on the phone with the athlete, who was currently training for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida.

The following day, last Thursday, the 15th, Gisele canceled, at the last minute, her appearance at a charity event held in New York, despite being named as one of the main guests of the gala night. stars like Andra Day, Gloria Steinem, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Watson attended the event.

Recently, Gisele Bundchen made the first statement about the alleged end of the relationship with Tom Bradywith whom he had two children, Benjamin12, and Vivian9. According to American tabloids, the two had a falling out after he give up retirement and go back to playing by the Buccaneers.

The top model would not have liked the situation and, therefore, traveled alone to her mansion in Costa Rica, in the Caribbean. This week, she broke her silence about her concerns in an interview with the magazine. shereleased by the press on Tuesday, 13.

“It is a very violent sport. We have children and I would like my husband to be more present. We’ve had this conversation several times, but I feel like we have to make decisions that work for each of us. He needs to follow the path of your happiness too. I did my part, which is always being close to him for support,” he declared. “I moved to Boston and focused on creating a cocoon, a loving environment for my kids to grow up and be there supporting him and his dreams.”

After this interview, Gisele would have been quite disappointed with the coverage. “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work, but all the media focus was on her quotes about Tom,” said a person close to the couple.