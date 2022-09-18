GTA 6 has leaked gameplay videos on the Internet; see images | Action games

GTA 6 received its first gameplay images thanks to a massive leak this Sunday morning (18). The materials were initially published on the website GTAForums and corroborate old reports regarding the Rockstar Games game. In addition, the journalist responsible for the latest reports on the new Grand Theft Auto, Jason Schreier, says he has confirmed with his sources at Rockstar Games that the material is true.

Among the reports confirmed in the leak are the city in which the game will take place, Vice City, and the presence of two protagonists, especially a Latin American woman for the first time in the franchise’s history. Officially, there is not much information about the game. So far, only the game’s development has been confirmed and there is no release date or confirmed platforms.

The leak features more than 90 gameplay videos and footage, depicting a still-in-development version, reportedly from July 2021, with multiple simplified character models and unfinished textures.

In one of the videos, it is possible to see the new protagonist and her partner robbing a cafeteria, subpoenaing customers and cashiers. Players are supposedly free to threaten or rob NPCs with the press of a single button while aiming, as well as giving orders to the second character. Then the police arrive and the duo decide to steal a car to escape. The protagonists are supposed to be Lucia and Jason, according to the caption.

In another video, the male protagonist appears talking to a racist NPC at the edge of a swimming pool, revealing that several lines of dialogue are already properly dubbed in English. There are also snippets of gameplay exploring the series’ famous nightclubs and other regions of the city, such as a park. It is to be expected that even more videos will appear on the internet soon, as not all of them have been uploaded yet.

So far, Rockstar Games has not officially commented on the leaked videos, but the materials are so detailed they’re hardly fake, plus they include real-time behind-the-scenes source code and even a clip straight from the kit. development. Not even the game’s official name has been confirmed at this point. It’s probably a matter of time before the videos are taken down by Take Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

