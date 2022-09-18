Guto Ferreira praises Coritiba’s stance until Botafogo’s goal and criticizes the referee: “Decisive error” | coritiba

Coach Guto Ferreira positively evaluated Coritiba’s stance until conceding the first goal in the defeat to Botafogo, this Saturday, in Rio de Janeiro.

The setback kept the club fast as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship – the worst performance of the entire competition.

Alviverde played a balanced match, created chances, but conceded two goals in the second half and could not react in Engenhão.

– We played a good, interesting game until the goal. We had the ball on the post, Gabriel’s defenses, but we also had chances, Gatito’s defenses. We came very close to scoring. The first goal we conceded was a consequence of the first. Our team collapsed and did not react – analyzed coach, after the match.

Guto Ferreira Coritiba — Photo: Felipe Dalke/Coritiba

Before the goal, a move generated a lot of complaints from Coritiba players. In the 24th minute of the second half, Alviverde set up a good triangulation in the attack.

Alef Manga made the pivot, and Bruno Gomes appeared free, in front of the goal, inside the area. However, the referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva saw a high foot from the striker and called a free-kick before any VAR analysis, stopping the play.

At Central do Apito, the Former referee Paulo Cezar Oliveira said that the play was legal and the referee made a serious mistake in the marking.

– In a decisive move, once again, the referee weighs. I don’t know what criterion he adopted. If it was 1-0 for us, we would close the house and not concede a goal. It was hurt. At the very least, a draw. If there was no error (arbitration), maybe we even had a chance to win – concluded.

PC Oliveira says the referee made a mistake in Coritiba’s goal against Botafogo

The result left Coritiba in 16th place, with 28 points. If Cuiabá beats Athletico, Guto Ferreira’s men will return to the relegation zone.

Alviverde’s next commitment is against Ceará, on September 28, at Couto Pereira, at 9:45 pm, valid for the 28th round of the Championship.

Coritiba vs Ceara: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira

09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira Sao Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi

10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi Palmeiras vs Coritiba: 10/06, Thursday, 7pm – Allianz Parque

10/06, Thursday, 7pm – Allianz Parque Coritiba vs Bragantino: 10/09, Sunday, 6pm – Couto Pereira