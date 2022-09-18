Haaland scores, City beats Wolverhampton, remains unbeaten to take Premier League lead

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton 3-0 away from home and remain unbeaten in the Premier League

O Manchester City asserted favoritism and won the Wolverhampton per 3 to 0this Saturday (17), at Molineux Stadium, for the 8th round of the Premier League.

Grealish, Haaland and Foden scored for Pep Guardiola’s team, who took the leadership and follow undefeated in the competition.

The two teams fight for different goals in the table. On the one hand, City, current champions, fight for the top. On the other hand, Wolves are looking to escape relegation.

On the field, the Citizens built a secure victory in the 1st half. With a lightning goal under a minute, De Bruyne played for Jack Grealish to open the scoring without major difficulties.

After making it 1-0, City kept pressing until Haaland charged from midfield to the penalty area, easily passing the mark to make the second, at 15.

And if the situation of the home team was complicated, it got even worse with the expulsion of Collins, at 32. With one less, Wolves could not react and gave even more space to the opponents.

In the 2nd half the pace of the match slowed down. Wolves took the initiative in an attempt to reduce the marker, while the Citizens bet on the counterattack.

And it was with a beautiful triangulation between Haaland, De Bruyne and Phil Foden that City’s third goal came out. The Norwegian star threw it to the Belgian, who crossed low for the Englishman to finish in the small area.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, the undefeated City takes the temporary leadership with 17 points, since the Arsenal still play in the round. Wolves appear in 16thwith 6.

The guy: Haaland

The Norwegian star remains unstoppable. Elected the competition’s best player of August, Haaland hit the net this Saturday and reached the incredible mark of 11 goals in 7 Premier League games only. in season are already 13 tries on 9 matches played.

Sorry: Collins

The Wolverhampton defender simply applied a taekwondo hit in Grealish and was sent off in the 32nd minute of the 1st half, when his team was already trailing 2-0.

Diego Costa in the stands

Newly signed to Wolverhampton, Diego CostaexAtlético-MGlived anticipation for his debut for the new team, but was not even listed and watched the game from the stands.

Tributes to the Queen

After the Premier League’s suspension in recent days due to the death of Queen Elisabeth II last week, aged 96, the competition has returned with many tributes to the monarch. Before the match, both teams observed a minute of silence. Then, in the 70th minute, fans and players cheered in tribute to the Queen’s 70-year reign.

next games

Wolverhampton face the West Ham away from home next Saturday (1), at 1:30 pm (Brasília time). City receive the Manchester United on Sunday (2), at 10 am (Brasilia time). Both matches will be broadcast live. by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Wolverhampton 0x3 Manchester City

GOALS: Grealish (1′ from Q1), Haaland (15′ from Q1), Foden (23′ from Q2)

WOLVERHAMPTON: Jose Sa; Jonny Otto, Collins, Kilman and Aït Nouri (Semedo); Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves (Traoré) and João Moutinho; Gonçalo Guedes, Podence (Hee-Chan Hwang) and Pedro Neto. Coach: Bruno Lage

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Akanji and João Cancelo; Rodri (Sergio Gómez), De Bruyne (Gündogan) and Bernardo Silva (Mahrez); Foden (Julián Álvarez), Haaland and Grealish (Palmer). Coach: Pep Guardiola